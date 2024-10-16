Latest News Editor's Choice


'Land policy to identify multiple farm ownership'

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The Government of Zimbabwe's newly introduced land tenure policy is set to identify and expose multiple farm ownership and reclaim idle land, which will be redistributed to more than 250,000 people on the government's waiting list. This announcement, made by Justice, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, signals a significant step towards addressing inefficiencies in the agricultural sector.

Last week, the government revealed that beneficiaries of the land reform programme would now receive bankable, registrable, and transferable tenure for their land. This development marks a historic shift, offering enhanced security of tenure that can unlock the economic value of agricultural land, long seen as a "dead asset."

Minister Ziyambi emphasized that the new policy would expose those holding multiple farms and underused land. "This will also deal with the issue of one person owning more than one farm, and through an audit and title survey, we will also unveil idle land," he said. The initiative will create transparency in land allocation, preventing corrupt practices that have previously marred the process.

The new policy, which also includes an indefinite moratorium on issuing new 99-year leases, offer letters, and permits for agricultural land, aims to ensure more equitable access to land. Minister Ziyambi explained that this policy is a "game changer," as it will allow landowners to use their land as collateral for financial assistance, a shift that is expected to drive Zimbabwe's economic growth.

The land tenure reform will also protect beneficiaries of the land reform programme from losing their farms due to corruption or administrative errors. Minister Ziyambi noted that there have been instances where vulnerable groups were dispossessed of their land by land barons, and the new system will safeguard against such exploitation.

Furthermore, the policy quashes any lingering doubts about the land reform's irreversibility. "This move aims to stamp further that land reform is irreversible," Minister Ziyambi said, addressing concerns raised by some individuals suggesting that the programme could be reversed.

A Land Tenure Implementation Committee is being established to coordinate the rollout of the new policy. The committee's task will be to ensure that the economic value of agricultural and urban State land is fully realized and that land beneficiaries enjoy improved security of tenure.

Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr. Jenfan Muswere, echoed these sentiments during a post-Cabinet briefing, stating that the policy will facilitate accelerated investments in agriculture and related sectors. These include irrigation, dam construction, power supply, and rural road construction— all essential components of the country's vision for an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

The new land tenure system is expected to not only resolve current challenges Zimbabwean farmers face, such as access to finance and security of tenure, but also to provide a solid foundation for future agricultural productivity and economic growth.

Source - The Herald
