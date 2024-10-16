Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa warns against input abuse

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
President Mnangagwa has directed that the distribution of agricultural inputs for the 2024-2025 cropping season must adhere strictly to established procedures to ensure transparency and accountability. Speaking through Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Anxious Masuka, at the launch of the-PFumvudza/Intwasa programme in Gwebu Village, Buhera District, the President emphasized zero tolerance for the misuse of inputs.

"Distribution of inputs across all provinces will start tomorrow and will be done through established local and inclusive committees headed by a councillor. Abuse of inputs will not be tolerated. Theft of inputs must stop. The inputs must get to the people," President Mnangagwa said.

The-PFumvudza/Intwasa programme, initiated during the 2020-2021 season, has been a critical intervention to ensure food security in the face of climate change, characterized by erratic rainfall, prolonged dry spells, and high temperatures. The programme has successfully boosted household food security in Zimbabwe and has been replicated across Africa.

The President urged farmers to produce enough food to feed the nation and replenish the strategic grain reserves, especially following the worst drought in 43 years. "The lessons learnt from the 2023/2024 season El Nino-induced drought is that we have to further consolidate climate-proofing of our agriculture," he noted.

At a national level, the Government is accelerating irrigation development, aiming to have 350,000 hectares available for summer cereal production, up from the current 75,000 hectares. At the household level, the-PFumvudza/Intwasa programme will help climate-proof agricultural production and ensure food security.

The 2024-2025-PFumvudza/Intwasa programme targets 3.5 million beneficiaries across 1.8 million households. To reduce dependency on social welfare, President Mnangagwa has tasked ministers to ensure that only those who have prepared-PFumvudza/Intwasa plots will qualify for social welfare assistance starting November 2024.

The President also highlighted the importance of a strong technical extension system, noting that all 5,294 agricultural extension workers across provinces have been trained to provide support, track progress, and monitor farmers through the Vision 2030 Agricultural Livelihoods Tracker (Valt).

Traditional leaders play a key role in agricultural production, with President Mnangagwa praising Chief Gwebu for his leadership in adopting 25-PFumvudza/Intwasa plots - an example for other chiefs to follow. The Zunde Ramambo/Isiphala Senkosi concept, which involves traditional leaders in food production, remains central to the programme.

Manicaland Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Advocate Misheck Mugadza, lauded the-PFumvudza/Intwasa programme as a beacon of hope that has improved food security at the household level.

Chief Gwebu expressed gratitude for the programme, saying it has brought food security to his community. During the event, two School Business Units (SBU) and a Village Business Unit (VBU) were launched, complete with gardens supported by a solar-powered borehole. Minister Masuka handed over certificates to these units, enabling them to operate as commercial entities.

The event also saw the commissioning of a Presidential Community Fish Pond and was attended by several dignitaries, including Deputy Ministers Vangelis Haritatos and Davies Marapira, Members of Parliament, and senior government officials.


Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Mnangagwa, #Input, #Abuse

Comments

3bedroomed house in northend, bulawayo


Must Read

Gwayi-Tshangani Lake: A timeline of missed deadlines and delays

36 mins ago | 62 Views

Of all the don'ts, send Mnangagwa begging UNGA for US$5.8b food aid for SADC; he's eyeing 'pound of flesh' cut for himself

36 mins ago | 28 Views

Gokwe man killed from beer drink

39 mins ago | 29 Views

Selling Fuel in Zimbabwe's Local Currency will Stabilising the ZiG

42 mins ago | 63 Views

Gokwe man jailed 33 years for murder

45 mins ago | 24 Views

Can Peter Ndlovu breathe fresh air to the embattled ZIFA?

49 mins ago | 53 Views

O'level exam answer sheet varnishes in thin air

56 mins ago | 114 Views

X platform to revamp blocking functionality

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

South Africa's fuel price honey moon is over

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Madzibaba 'mutes' woman's voice before raping her

3 hrs ago | 346 Views

Advantage Welshman, Tshabangu as Timba CCC suffers setback

3 hrs ago | 630 Views

Zimbabwe will start to pay 444 white farmers after land grabs

4 hrs ago | 266 Views

7-0 win exposes Zanu-PF legislator's club Scottland

4 hrs ago | 890 Views

Foreign-funded NGO reports partisan distribution of food aid in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 102 Views

Taxes, fees to be paid in ZiG

4 hrs ago | 479 Views

Surge in crime puts police under spotlight

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

John Landa Nkomo's son banished from Zanu-PF conference

4 hrs ago | 563 Views

Did Mtukudzi speak his troubled life in song?

4 hrs ago | 266 Views

'Party activists contributed 40% to human rights violations'

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

EU bankrolls govt's new US$80m project

4 hrs ago | 87 Views

Zimbabweans mistrust SAZ report on contaminated grain

4 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe's ICT Ministry faces severe financial crisis

4 hrs ago | 84 Views

Woman grabs estate of late 'boyfriend'

4 hrs ago | 214 Views

CIO faces kidnap charges

4 hrs ago | 151 Views

Over 400 ex-settlers to get compensation

4 hrs ago | 99 Views

Potraz raises red flag over impact of power cuts on telcos

4 hrs ago | 50 Views

Fraudster name-drops Bulawayo minister

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

Huawei Zimbabwe partners local varsities

4 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe scores milestones on arrears clearance process

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe reviews national diaspora policy

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe's largest semen bank to be commissioned at Matopos Research Institute

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

515 students graduate at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Polytechnic

4 hrs ago | 54 Views

Delay on Lake Gwayi-Tshangani project

4 hrs ago | 84 Views

'Land policy to identify multiple farm ownership'

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

Mnangagwa rescues only 34 exam candidates

4 hrs ago | 146 Views

Burning Spear jets into Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 126 Views

Chivayo linked IMC gets ISP licence, eyes Starlink reseller

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

Mnangagwa in Bulawayo for ZimTrade indaba

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

Chiwenga Calls for Indian Investment

6 hrs ago | 161 Views

Revoke CapeXit leader's SA citizenship

20 hrs ago | 698 Views

Zimbabwean Mine Workers Demand Cost of Living Adjustments Amid Economic Crisis

20 hrs ago | 385 Views

Why video chat is better than the classic dating app

20 hrs ago | 254 Views

Diversify varieties to arrest climate change: Hekhani seeds

21 hrs ago | 163 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu faces another huddle

21 hrs ago | 4552 Views

Grid Africa secures R50 million Equity Investment from Rifuwo

22 hrs ago | 216 Views

Zimbabwe needs own cybersecurity statistics

22 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwean woman sentenced to 4 years for illegal possession of elephant tusk

16 Oct 2024 at 12:54hrs | 910 Views

Man arrested for theft of aluminium cables

16 Oct 2024 at 12:43hrs | 438 Views

Drunk wife kills hubby

16 Oct 2024 at 12:34hrs | 1398 Views