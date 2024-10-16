Mnangagwa warns against input abuse

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa has directed that the distribution of agricultural inputs for the 2024-2025 cropping season must adhere strictly to established procedures to ensure transparency and accountability. Speaking through Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Anxious Masuka, at the launch of the-PFumvudza/Intwasa programme in Gwebu Village, Buhera District, the President emphasized zero tolerance for the misuse of inputs."Distribution of inputs across all provinces will start tomorrow and will be done through established local and inclusive committees headed by a councillor. Abuse of inputs will not be tolerated. Theft of inputs must stop. The inputs must get to the people," President Mnangagwa said.The-PFumvudza/Intwasa programme, initiated during the 2020-2021 season, has been a critical intervention to ensure food security in the face of climate change, characterized by erratic rainfall, prolonged dry spells, and high temperatures. The programme has successfully boosted household food security in Zimbabwe and has been replicated across Africa.The President urged farmers to produce enough food to feed the nation and replenish the strategic grain reserves, especially following the worst drought in 43 years. "The lessons learnt from the 2023/2024 season El Nino-induced drought is that we have to further consolidate climate-proofing of our agriculture," he noted.At a national level, the Government is accelerating irrigation development, aiming to have 350,000 hectares available for summer cereal production, up from the current 75,000 hectares. At the household level, the-PFumvudza/Intwasa programme will help climate-proof agricultural production and ensure food security.The 2024-2025-PFumvudza/Intwasa programme targets 3.5 million beneficiaries across 1.8 million households. To reduce dependency on social welfare, President Mnangagwa has tasked ministers to ensure that only those who have prepared-PFumvudza/Intwasa plots will qualify for social welfare assistance starting November 2024.The President also highlighted the importance of a strong technical extension system, noting that all 5,294 agricultural extension workers across provinces have been trained to provide support, track progress, and monitor farmers through the Vision 2030 Agricultural Livelihoods Tracker (Valt).Traditional leaders play a key role in agricultural production, with President Mnangagwa praising Chief Gwebu for his leadership in adopting 25-PFumvudza/Intwasa plots - an example for other chiefs to follow. The Zunde Ramambo/Isiphala Senkosi concept, which involves traditional leaders in food production, remains central to the programme.Manicaland Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Advocate Misheck Mugadza, lauded the-PFumvudza/Intwasa programme as a beacon of hope that has improved food security at the household level.Chief Gwebu expressed gratitude for the programme, saying it has brought food security to his community. During the event, two School Business Units (SBU) and a Village Business Unit (VBU) were launched, complete with gardens supported by a solar-powered borehole. Minister Masuka handed over certificates to these units, enabling them to operate as commercial entities.The event also saw the commissioning of a Presidential Community Fish Pond and was attended by several dignitaries, including Deputy Ministers Vangelis Haritatos and Davies Marapira, Members of Parliament, and senior government officials.