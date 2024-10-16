Zimbabwe's largest semen bank to be commissioned at Matopos Research Institute

News / National

by Staff reporter

The largest semen processing and cryopreservation centre in Zimbabwe, located at Matopos Research Institute in Matabeleland South, is set to be commissioned this Saturday through a partnership between the Government and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). This facility marks a major milestone in the country's agricultural development, especially in promoting sustainable livestock production.Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister, Dr. Anxious Masuka, and UNDP country representative, Dr. Ayodele Odusola, will lead the commissioning ceremony. Several Government officials and community leaders are also expected to attend the event, which highlights the critical role of livestock production in the province's economy.In a statement released yesterday, UNDP expressed optimism about the project's impact on Zimbabwe's agricultural research. "This is the largest semen processing and cryopreservation centre in Zimbabwe and is set to change the narrative in agricultural research," read the statement. The facility will help address the needs of vulnerable smallholder farmers who face increasing climatic challenges by promoting the adoption of Climate Smart Agriculture Technologies.The new centre is the result of a partnership between the Government of Zimbabwe, the Green Climate Fund, and UNDP, working together to combat climate change while fostering sustainable development. Dr. Odusola will officially hand over the facility to Dr. Masuka during the event.A total of US$394,390 was invested in state-of-the-art equipment for the facility, with an additional US$10,557 spent on staff capacity building. The semen processing and cryopreservation centre will provide farmers with access to high-quality semen at affordable prices, helping to improve livestock breeding programs across the country.In addition to offering affordable semen, the centre plays a vital role in preserving the genetic diversity of valuable livestock breeds. It will cryopreserve semen from indigenous breeds such as Tuli, Mashona, Afrikander, and Nkone, ensuring that these elite animal genetic resources are available to farmers on a cost-recovery basis. Matopos Research Institute, known for being the custodian of these indigenous breeds, continues its commitment to supporting Zimbabwe's livestock industry.This project is expected to significantly contribute to agricultural sustainability, particularly in Matabeleland South, where livestock farming is a major economic driver. The semen processing and cryopreservation centre stands as a testament to the power of collaboration between national and international partners in advancing climate-resilient agricultural practices.