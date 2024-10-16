Zimbabwe reviews national diaspora policy

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Government of Zimbabwe has launched a comprehensive review of its National Diaspora Policy, aimed at fostering stakeholder engagement and ensuring inclusive participation in national initiatives. This revised policy will serve as an empowerment framework, strategically designed to involve the diaspora in the country's socio-economic development.The existing policy was adopted in 2016, and the current review seeks to align it with evolving global dynamics. Officials believe that the diaspora community can play a pivotal role in enhancing financial investments, increasing trade and technology transfer, and facilitating skills exchange back home. Last year, the diaspora contributed 17 percent of total foreign currency receipts, amounting to over three million individuals.During a National Diaspora Policy review workshop held in Bulawayo, Deputy Chief Secretary for Policy Analysis, Co-ordination and Development Planning in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Mr. Willard Manungo, highlighted the review process's inclusive approach. Inputs are being gathered from various stakeholders, including the diaspora community, development partners, and other relevant parties."The review of Zimbabwe's National Diaspora Policy aims to empower the diaspora community to realize business and investment opportunities in their motherland while safeguarding their rights and interests," said Mr. Manungo. He emphasized that diaspora participation in national development programs aligns with President Emmerson Mnangagwa's vision of building the nation "brick upon brick and stone upon stone."The revised policy will clarify the diaspora's role in national development, creating pathways for significant contributions beyond mere remittances tied to cultural and philanthropic efforts. "The diaspora community has consistently shown readiness to partner with those at home in socio-economic development initiatives," he noted.Mr. Manungo further stressed the necessity of a structured framework to facilitate the diaspora's active participation in national development initiatives, which would support their individual aspirations while advancing the country's Vision 2023 goals. He called for the inclusion of the diaspora community in national planning initiatives to enhance engagement and collaboration.The Government has already made significant strides in improving diaspora relations by establishing a Diaspora Desk within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade. This framework is expected to bridge communication gaps between the Government and the diaspora community. Stakeholders have proposed the creation of a Diaspora Advisory Council to include diaspora representatives and experts, ensuring policies align more closely with their needs and aspirations.On the investment front, Mr. Manungo suggested the establishment of tailored financial instruments such as diaspora bonds and investment funds. These would allow diaspora members to contribute to large-scale projects, like infrastructure development, while providing greater security for their investments.The proposed policy revisions promise to create an enabling environment by reducing bureaucratic obstacles, simplifying processes, and offering incentives to attract diaspora investments, which could lead to increased capital inflows."Government recognizes that the success of our National Diaspora Policy is anchored in inclusivity that leaves no one and no place behind," stated Mr. Manungo. He challenged technocrats to acknowledge the diaspora's critical role in national development through the creation of a robust policy that unleashes their potential in the economy.A continuous monitoring and evaluation mechanism will be implemented to ensure that the National Diaspora Policy remains responsive to the evolving needs of the diaspora community, facilitating timely interventions where necessary.