Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe scores milestones on arrears clearance process

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The Government of Zimbabwe has received commendations for significant progress in the implementation of reforms under the Arrears Clearance and Debt Resolution process, a vital step towards transforming the economy and unlocking greater investment opportunities.

Key milestones achieved to date were highlighted during a Technical Meeting held in Harare on Monday, where Sector Working Group (SWG) Co-Chairs of the Structured Dialogue Platform (SDP) convened to discuss the way forward in addressing the country's long-standing debt overhang challenge.

As of June 2024, Zimbabwe's total public debt stands at approximately US$21 billion, with external debt reaching US$12.3 billion and domestic debt at US$8.7 billion. The external debt is owed to bilateral and multilateral creditors, including US$681 million to the African Development Bank (AfDB), US$1.5 billion to the World Bank, and US$427 million to the European Investment Bank.

In December 2022, the Government established a Structured Dialogue Platform to facilitate ongoing discussions with creditors and development partners, aimed at institutionalizing dialogue around economic and governance reforms. This initiative is being spearheaded by AfDB President Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, with support from High-Level Facilitator and former Mozambican President Joachim Chissano.

During Monday's meeting, the Government was encouraged to sustain the dialogue and expedite efforts to meet the objectives outlined in the three matrices of the SWGs. These matrices focus on three key strategic pillars: Economic Growth and Stability Reforms, Governance Reforms, and Land Tenure Reforms, including compensation for Former Farm Owners (FFOs) and the resolution of Bilateral Investment Protection and Promotion Agreements (BIPPAs).

Mr. Andrew Bvumbe, Head of the Zimbabwe Public Debt Management Office, praised the diligence of the SWG co-chairs and reaffirmed the Government's commitment to executing its reform agenda as part of the debt resolution process. Recently, the Government appointed financial and legal advisors, Global Sovereign Advisory and Kelper-Karst Law Firm, with backing from the African Legal Support Facility, to assist in these efforts.

The meeting included participation from senior Government officials, development partners, and representatives from the private sector and civil society organizations (CSOs). On behalf of the co-chair of the Land Tenure Reforms SWG, Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Mr. Willard Manungo and Chief Director in the Office of the President and Cabinet Mrs. Anna Tinarwo shared updates on making the 99-year lease bankable and tradable.

Regarding compensation for former farm owners, the Government has cleared 444 farms for payment and allocated US$35 million in the 2024 Budget for compensating those included in the Global Compensation Deed signed in 2020.

On the Economic Growth and Stability Reforms front, Co-Chair Mr. Fidelis Ngorora reported significant progress, including the transfer of the country's foreign currency-denominated liabilities from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe to the Treasury and the establishment of a willing seller-willing buyer foreign exchange system. He noted that ongoing technical discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are yielding positive results and facilitating the development of a Staff Monitored Programme (SMP).

Additionally, Mrs. Vimbai Nyemba, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, reported on the drafting of five key bills, including the Anti-Corruption Bill and the Protection of Whistleblowers Bill, which are currently progressing through the legislative process.

CSO representatives, including Zimbabwe Institute Executive Director Mr. Isaac Maphosa, expressed appreciation for the Government's engagement with CSOs regarding the Private Voluntary Organizations (PVO) Bill, highlighting the eagerness for a genuine partnership.

Development partners, represented by European Union Ambassador Jobst Von Kirchman, Switzerland's Ambassador Stephanie Rey, UNDP Resident Representative Dr. Ayodele Odusola, and World Bank Senior Country Economist Victor Steenbergen, acknowledged the milestones achieved under the debt resolution process. They emphasized the importance of maintaining dialogue and strengthening the macroeconomic framework, particularly in implementing the SMP and accelerating agreed reforms.

Private sector representative Mr. Tinashe Masiiwa of the Bankers Association of Zimbabwe noted that the country is making strides in the bankability and transferability of the 99-year lease, urging the enactment of policies that foster confidence within the private sector.

Overall, the Government's commitment to addressing its debt challenges through structured dialogue and comprehensive reforms signals a positive trajectory for Zimbabwe's economic future.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Debt, #Arreas, #Zimbabwe

Comments

3bedroomed house in northend, bulawayo


Must Read

Gwayi-Tshangani Lake: A timeline of missed deadlines and delays

36 mins ago | 64 Views

Of all the don'ts, send Mnangagwa begging UNGA for US$5.8b food aid for SADC; he's eyeing 'pound of flesh' cut for himself

36 mins ago | 28 Views

Gokwe man killed from beer drink

40 mins ago | 30 Views

Selling Fuel in Zimbabwe's Local Currency will Stabilising the ZiG

42 mins ago | 63 Views

Gokwe man jailed 33 years for murder

45 mins ago | 25 Views

Can Peter Ndlovu breathe fresh air to the embattled ZIFA?

49 mins ago | 53 Views

O'level exam answer sheet varnishes in thin air

57 mins ago | 114 Views

X platform to revamp blocking functionality

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

South Africa's fuel price honey moon is over

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Madzibaba 'mutes' woman's voice before raping her

3 hrs ago | 348 Views

Advantage Welshman, Tshabangu as Timba CCC suffers setback

3 hrs ago | 631 Views

Zimbabwe will start to pay 444 white farmers after land grabs

4 hrs ago | 267 Views

7-0 win exposes Zanu-PF legislator's club Scottland

4 hrs ago | 891 Views

Foreign-funded NGO reports partisan distribution of food aid in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 102 Views

Taxes, fees to be paid in ZiG

4 hrs ago | 479 Views

Surge in crime puts police under spotlight

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

John Landa Nkomo's son banished from Zanu-PF conference

4 hrs ago | 563 Views

Did Mtukudzi speak his troubled life in song?

4 hrs ago | 266 Views

'Party activists contributed 40% to human rights violations'

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

EU bankrolls govt's new US$80m project

4 hrs ago | 87 Views

Zimbabweans mistrust SAZ report on contaminated grain

4 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe's ICT Ministry faces severe financial crisis

4 hrs ago | 84 Views

Woman grabs estate of late 'boyfriend'

4 hrs ago | 214 Views

CIO faces kidnap charges

4 hrs ago | 151 Views

Over 400 ex-settlers to get compensation

4 hrs ago | 99 Views

Potraz raises red flag over impact of power cuts on telcos

4 hrs ago | 50 Views

Fraudster name-drops Bulawayo minister

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

Huawei Zimbabwe partners local varsities

4 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe reviews national diaspora policy

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe's largest semen bank to be commissioned at Matopos Research Institute

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

515 students graduate at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Polytechnic

4 hrs ago | 54 Views

Mnangagwa warns against input abuse

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Delay on Lake Gwayi-Tshangani project

4 hrs ago | 84 Views

'Land policy to identify multiple farm ownership'

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

Mnangagwa rescues only 34 exam candidates

4 hrs ago | 146 Views

Burning Spear jets into Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 126 Views

Chivayo linked IMC gets ISP licence, eyes Starlink reseller

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

Mnangagwa in Bulawayo for ZimTrade indaba

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

Chiwenga Calls for Indian Investment

6 hrs ago | 161 Views

Revoke CapeXit leader's SA citizenship

20 hrs ago | 698 Views

Zimbabwean Mine Workers Demand Cost of Living Adjustments Amid Economic Crisis

20 hrs ago | 385 Views

Why video chat is better than the classic dating app

20 hrs ago | 254 Views

Diversify varieties to arrest climate change: Hekhani seeds

21 hrs ago | 163 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu faces another huddle

21 hrs ago | 4553 Views

Grid Africa secures R50 million Equity Investment from Rifuwo

22 hrs ago | 216 Views

Zimbabwe needs own cybersecurity statistics

22 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwean woman sentenced to 4 years for illegal possession of elephant tusk

16 Oct 2024 at 12:54hrs | 910 Views

Man arrested for theft of aluminium cables

16 Oct 2024 at 12:43hrs | 438 Views

Drunk wife kills hubby

16 Oct 2024 at 12:34hrs | 1398 Views