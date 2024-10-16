Huawei Zimbabwe partners local varsities

News / National

by Staff reporter

Global telecommunications giant Huawei Zimbabwe has joined forces with five local national universities in a groundbreaking initiative aimed at closing the skills gap in the information and communication technology (ICT) sector. This partnership focuses on providing mentorship and on-the-job training to students from institutions such as the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) and the University of Zimbabwe.As part of this initiative, Huawei has introduced an ICT Academy, an online platform that offers free courses to ICT faculty students from the partnered universities. The company's executives showcased this program during a career expo held at Nust yesterday, outlining the intended outcomes and the importance of developing ICT skills.Huawei's Public Relations Manager, Mr. Moses Musanhu, emphasized that the rise of digitization has significantly increased the demand for ICT skills. He highlighted the need for partnerships to bridge this gap, noting that over 170 countries have implemented digital strategies, with more than 50 focusing on artificial intelligence (AI)."ICT talent is an urgent need," Mr. Musanhu stated. "At Huawei, we believe in supporting ICT talent development, which is why we have established the ICT Academy. This initiative aims to align talent development with each country's development strategies and requirements."He further elaborated on the company's goal to cultivate a prosperous industry ecosystem, projecting that 70% of future ICT jobs will be in sectors such as big data, cloud computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence. Huawei aims to address anticipated shortages in these areas, particularly concerning their own operating systems, HarmonyOS and Euler.Experts in the ICT sector have underscored the importance of inclusive digital transformation as a critical pillar in achieving Zimbabwe's Vision 2030 goals. The nation is striving to attain upper middle-income status by 2030, with the Government continuously reviewing policies to accelerate domestic development in line with technological advancements.According to Mr. Musanhu, enterprises are increasingly demanding digital transformation, which has led to a heightened need for ICT talent. He noted that the Huawei ICT Academy operates in over 2,000 nations, with more than 11,000 instructors training over 200,000 students annually. In Zimbabwe alone, more than 5,000 students have benefited from Huawei's ICT skills development programs, with about 1,000 currently undergoing training.The Academy also offers instructor training for university faculty, ensuring they are equipped to deliver Huawei-focused certifications. "Once registered, lecturers are included in the training process, attending instructor classes to learn how to effectively deliver these certifications," Mr. Musanhu explained.Furthermore, Huawei hosts an ICT competition that allows students from partner universities to showcase their innovative solutions on national, regional, and global platforms. Participants not only stand to win prizes for their innovations but also gain invaluable exposure and networking opportunities within the sector.The global telecom firm actively recruits students from partnered universities for internships, graduate trainee positions, and full-time employment after graduation. Beneficiaries of the Huawei initiatives have expressed their gratitude, sharing their experiences of acquiring hands-on skills by working alongside Huawei experts in China and India on various projects.Miss Vision Munorweyi, a Nust student who is graduating with a first-class degree in Telecommunications Engineering, shared her journey: "At 24 years old, I am proud to be graduating with a first-class degree. My journey began with dreams, inspiration, and a bit of uncertainty."Through this partnership, Huawei Zimbabwe is not only contributing to the development of ICT skills in the country but also fostering a new generation of tech-savvy professionals equipped to meet the challenges of the digital age.