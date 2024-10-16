Fraudster name-drops Bulawayo minister

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 66-year-old man from Bulawayo, Filton Madlala Mguni, has been arrested for allegedly defrauding several citizens by falsely claiming to be in partnership with Provincial Affairs Minister Judith Ncube in a Zanu-PF poultry project aimed at empowering locals.Mguni appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Evia Matura on Monday, facing multiple fraud charges. He pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody until today.Victims recounted how Mguni exploited their trust, with Marvis Siziba testifying that he convinced her he was a Zanu-PF member working alongside Minister Ncube in the poultry initiative. Siziba stated, "He claimed to be part of the Zanu-PF team in charge of the poultry project and that he was working with Minister Ncube. It is for that reason that I paid him some for inclusion in the so-called project."Siziba further claimed that Mguni threatened her whenever she inquired about the delivery of the promised chickens.Another victim, Rosemary Mleya, detailed her experience, saying, "Mguni would tell us to sit outside the Zanu-PF offices and wait for him while he entered the building to process the papers for the chickens. He would emerge with different stories on why we could not be given the chickens on time." Mleya also revealed that Mguni falsely claimed to be in charge of the presidential goat scheme in Bulawayo."I called Mguni with the other women that he duped, and he told me that he had gone for a funeral in Binga, while I was right behind him at a betting house in the city," she added.The court was informed that on March 23, Mguni misrepresented himself to Siziba on Herbert Chitepo Street, claiming to be a Zanu-PF organizer overseeing empowerment projects. He demanded US$77 from Siziba for inclusion in the chicken project, asserting that the money would cover transportation for 1,000 chicks. However, he did not deliver the chicks as promised.On the same day, Mguni allegedly deceived Sylvia Zikhali, who paid him US$52 for 1,000 chicks, and failed to deliver. He also duped Mleya of US$177 under similar false pretenses. Another victim, Nokuthula Ncube, reported losing US$4,117.The series of complaints led to Mguni's arrest by local police, who are continuing their investigation into his fraudulent activities. As this case unfolds, authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant against similar scams that prey on individuals' trust in local leaders and initiatives.