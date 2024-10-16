Latest News Editor's Choice


CIO faces kidnap charges

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A member of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO), Cleopas Charuka (34), has appeared in court facing serious charges of kidnapping and armed robbery. Charuka made his appearance at the Harare Magistrates Courts on Tuesday before magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa, who remanded him to November 11 on US$200 bail.

The prosecution, represented by Mercy Masamvi, outlined the charges against Charuka, stating that the incident occurred on July 28 this year. According to the allegations, Charuka was driving a Honda Fit along Mbuya Nehanda Street in Harare when he struck the complainant with his vehicle.

Rather than taking the injured individual to the police station, Charuka allegedly took a different route, driving to his office at Charter House along Samora Machel Avenue. There, he and an accomplice, identified as Rimawo Rimayi, reportedly assaulted the complainant using their hands, fists, and wooden sticks.

In a more alarming turn of events, Charuka is accused of drawing a firearm and threatening to shoot the complainant before forcibly taking US$60 from him.

The court proceedings continue as investigations into the incident unfold, raising concerns about the conduct of individuals in positions of authority within the country.

Source - newsday
