Woman grabs estate of late 'boyfriend'

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A Harare woman, Portia Rudo Bvekerwa, is facing allegations of falsifying documents in an attempt to claim the estate of her late boyfriend, Stanley Phute, after reportedly staying with him for just a few days.

In a case brought before the High Court, Bvekerwa claimed to be the surviving spouse of Phute, despite only having been together for less than a week before his death. The deceased's daughter, Nyasha Lynnette, is contesting this claim, naming Bvekerwa and Tatenda Ndlovu, the executor of Phute's estate, as respondents.

In her court application, Nyasha stated that her parents had been married since 1992, but that they divorced on July 11 of this year under case number HCHF955/24. Just a week later, Phute passed away on July 19.

Nyasha recounted her encounter with Bvekerwa at the Master of the High Court, where Bvekerwa allegedly claimed to have been married to Phute since April 29, 2023. Furthermore, Nyasha alleged that Bvekerwa secured a marriage confirmation on September 11, 2024, and has since been representing herself as her father's widow.

Additionally, Nyasha informed the court that Bvekerwa had made claims with the National Social Security Authority for her late father's pension.

Nyasha presented evidence, including a fake death certificate allegedly submitted by Bvekerwa in collusion with the estate's executor. She highlighted discrepancies between this document and the original death certificate issued by the Registrar of Deaths, particularly concerning the placement of names and other critical details.

Nyasha emphasized her position as the legitimate daughter and beneficiary of Phute's estate, arguing that Bvekerwa's claims were made during the existence of her parents' marriage.

In her application, Nyasha is seeking a declaratory order to nullify the confirmation of the customary law marriage between her late father and Bvekerwa. She requests that the court declare the purported marriage invalid, stating she would suffer irreparable harm if the order is not granted.

The application is currently pending as the court considers the evidence and arguments presented by both parties.

Source - newsday
