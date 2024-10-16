Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe's ICT Ministry faces severe financial crisis

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The Information Communication Technology (ICT) ministry is grappling with a critical financial crisis due to a significant shortfall in its budget allocations, hindering its ability to effectively contribute to Zimbabwe's digital transformation.

Beaular Chirume, the ministry's secretary, addressed the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on ICT, revealing that the ministry's funding constraints are severely limiting its operational capabilities. The ministry has received a mere ZiG$314,319,000 in budget allocations, a stark contrast to its bid of ZiG$12,448,581,808. This drastic shortfall underscores a systemic undervaluation of the ICT sector, which is vital for the country's socio-economic development.

As Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube prepares to present the 2025 budget next month, he faces immense pressure due to the free-falling Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency, which has devalued and significantly impacted the budgets of most ministries. Chirume emphasized the detrimental effects of these financial constraints, which have crippled the ministry's ability to execute planned projects.

"While we have made strides in enhancing ICT connectivity and infrastructure, our failure to achieve key targets, such as full connectivity in health institutions, highlights the pressing need for increased financial support and strategic planning," Chirume stated.

She pointed out that the chronic underfunding not only limits the ministry's operational capabilities but also jeopardizes Zimbabwe's aspirations as outlined in Vision 2030 and its digital economy initiative.

In response to these challenges, Chirume mentioned ongoing efforts to mobilize domestic resources, including potential modifications to the Universal Services Fund and partnerships with development entities, to enhance funding prospects.

"For Zimbabwe to realize its digital transformation goals and promote economic growth, job creation, and improved quality of life, a collective effort from all stakeholders, particularly the government, is crucial to ensure the ICT sector receives adequate resources," she stressed. "Without such intervention, the ambition of creating a connected, knowledge-based society may remain out of reach."

The call for increased investment in the ICT sector comes at a critical time when digital infrastructure is essential for driving economic growth and improving service delivery across various sectors in Zimbabwe.

Source - newsday

