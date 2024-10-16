'Party activists contributed 40% to human rights violations'

News / National

by Staff reporter

A recent report from the Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights) has revealed that 40% of the human rights violations reported by community members between July and September 2024 can be attributed to political party activists, primarily from the ruling Zanu-PF party. The findings highlight significant concerns over the manipulation of essential services for political gain, leading to widespread violations of human rights across the country.According to ZimRights, the most common violations recorded include restrictions on access to social services and the unfair distribution of resources. The report emphasizes that political activists often withhold critical supplies such as food and water from individuals perceived as opposition supporters, creating an environment of fear and coercion.Statistics compiled by NewsDay indicate that in rural areas like Mazowe and Chivi, communities faced barriers to essential resources unless they demonstrated political loyalty. Villagers were reportedly coerced into attending political meetings or purchasing party membership cards in exchange for food or water access, with threats of punishment for those who refused to comply.ZimRights national director Dzikamai Bere expressed alarm at the scale of these violations, stating, "The sheer number of violations that we are seeing is unprecedented... Access to food, water, and healthcare is being used as a tool to punish certain individuals for making constitutionally protected choices." He called for urgent action to address these abuses, which violate both the Constitution of Zimbabwe and international human rights standards.In addition to the manipulation of food aid, the report highlighted incidents of intimidation and assault. Promise Mkwanazi, spokesperson for the Citizens Coalition for Change, condemned the ruling party for perpetrating human rights abuses, asserting that opposition members are systematically targeted to undermine their base.In response to the report, Farai Marapira, Zanu-PF's director for information, dismissed the findings, claiming that ZimRights is politically motivated and lacks credibility. "We as Zanu-PF have never taken serious releases by ZimRights because they are politically-motivated and agenda-driven," he stated, calling further discussion of the report a waste of time.The report also indicated that local councils accounted for 30% of the documented violations, particularly in urban centers like Chitungwiza and Harare, where councils were implicated in restricting access to clean water and sanitation services. Chitungwiza Municipality has recently declared that the city has "run dry" following the decommissioning of a major water treatment plant.State security forces, including the Zimbabwe Republic Police and intelligence agencies, were responsible for 15% of the violations, with unjustified arrests and instances of torture reported against political activists and human rights defenders. Bere highlighted that these arrests infringe upon the rights to freedom of assembly and expression protected under the Constitution.The report also identified forced displacements as a significant issue, with 20% of incidents involving the removal of individuals or communities, such as villagers displaced for a Chinese-operated cement plant without consultation.In light of these findings, ZimRights has called for urgent actions, including the establishment of independent investigative bodies to examine human rights violations and hold perpetrators accountable. The organization has urged the depoliticization of social services to ensure access is based on need rather than political affiliation, emphasizing the need for immediate reforms to protect vulnerable communities.