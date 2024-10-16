Surge in crime puts police under spotlight

News / National

by Staff reporter

An alarming 11 percent rise in robberies and a 6 percent increase in road traffic accidents, which have resulted in 1,352 fatalities, have raised urgent concerns for Zimbabwe's law enforcement agencies. The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is being pressed to devise more effective strategies to tackle the growing crime rate and restore public trust.Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister, Kazembe Kazembe, expressed these concerns during the 2024 ZRP Senior Officers' Conference in Harare yesterday. He highlighted the failure of the police force to meet some of its performance targets, citing increased public concern over policing in Zimbabwe."The performance indicators for the organisation on the Whole of Government performance management system show that some areas need attention. The rise in general crime and particularly the fear of crime in various parts of the country keeps citizens apprehensive," Kazembe said. He emphasized that citizens are increasingly questioning the police's efforts to address the escalating crime rates.According to statistics presented by the ZRP, crime rose by 11 percent from January to August 2023 and in the same period in 2024. Traffic accidents increased by 6 percent during the same period, leading to 1,352 fatalities. These rising numbers have sparked concern over the loss of life and the potential for the country to become a "crime haven."A recent high-profile incident involved a robbery at a bank in Bulawayo, where robbers made off with a staggering US$4 million, marking it as the largest robbery in Zimbabwe's history.In addition to fighting crime, the police have had to contend with hit-and-run incidents. In August 2024 alone, there were 503 hit-and-run accidents, with only 133 detected. These figures highlight the urgent need for better traffic management.Minister Kazembe welcomed efforts by the ZRP to integrate technology into traffic and crime management. "It is pleasing to note that the police are conscious of the need to harness technology and deploy it in the management of traffic and other crimes," he said, referencing the ZRP's ongoing digital transformation strategy aimed at modernizing policing methods.Concerns were also raised about pirate taxis, known locally as mushikashika, whose reckless driving has caused chaos on Zimbabwe's roads. Kazembe reassured officers that the Government was urgently reviewing the national traffic fines schedule to curb the lawlessness on the roads.Kazembe also addressed the worrying trend of stock theft, which has become a major issue, particularly in Matabeleland North and Banket, where cattle rustlers have been operating with increasing boldness.High-profile armed robberies targeting businesses and homes have further added to the public's sense of insecurity. "It has become evident that these criminals are targeting businesses and residential areas where they know they can get away with huge sums of money. Their intelligence network is phenomenal," Kazembe warned.Despite the challenges, the Minister expressed his appreciation for the ongoing efforts to resource the ZRP, noting the recent addition of 500 new vehicles as part of the Second Republic's support for the police under President Mnangagwa's leadership. These efforts are part of the Government's broader commitment to ensuring peace and security for Zimbabwean communities.ZRP Commissioner General Godwin Matanga reaffirmed the police's dedication to providing professional and quality service. He emphasized that the force remains committed to ensuring the safety of Zimbabwe's citizens and aligning its work with the country's strategic vision.The rising crime rates and road accident fatalities highlight the need for swift and effective interventions to restore safety and order across Zimbabwe, as citizens and authorities alike seek solutions to the pressing security challenges.