Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Surge in crime puts police under spotlight

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
An alarming 11 percent rise in robberies and a 6 percent increase in road traffic accidents, which have resulted in 1,352 fatalities, have raised urgent concerns for Zimbabwe's law enforcement agencies. The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is being pressed to devise more effective strategies to tackle the growing crime rate and restore public trust.

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister, Kazembe Kazembe, expressed these concerns during the 2024 ZRP Senior Officers' Conference in Harare yesterday. He highlighted the failure of the police force to meet some of its performance targets, citing increased public concern over policing in Zimbabwe.

"The performance indicators for the organisation on the Whole of Government performance management system show that some areas need attention. The rise in general crime and particularly the fear of crime in various parts of the country keeps citizens apprehensive," Kazembe said. He emphasized that citizens are increasingly questioning the police's efforts to address the escalating crime rates.

According to statistics presented by the ZRP, crime rose by 11 percent from January to August 2023 and in the same period in 2024. Traffic accidents increased by 6 percent during the same period, leading to 1,352 fatalities. These rising numbers have sparked concern over the loss of life and the potential for the country to become a "crime haven."

A recent high-profile incident involved a robbery at a bank in Bulawayo, where robbers made off with a staggering US$4 million, marking it as the largest robbery in Zimbabwe's history.

In addition to fighting crime, the police have had to contend with hit-and-run incidents. In August 2024 alone, there were 503 hit-and-run accidents, with only 133 detected. These figures highlight the urgent need for better traffic management.

Minister Kazembe welcomed efforts by the ZRP to integrate technology into traffic and crime management. "It is pleasing to note that the police are conscious of the need to harness technology and deploy it in the management of traffic and other crimes," he said, referencing the ZRP's ongoing digital transformation strategy aimed at modernizing policing methods.

Concerns were also raised about pirate taxis, known locally as mushikashika, whose reckless driving has caused chaos on Zimbabwe's roads. Kazembe reassured officers that the Government was urgently reviewing the national traffic fines schedule to curb the lawlessness on the roads.

Kazembe also addressed the worrying trend of stock theft, which has become a major issue, particularly in Matabeleland North and Banket, where cattle rustlers have been operating with increasing boldness.

High-profile armed robberies targeting businesses and homes have further added to the public's sense of insecurity. "It has become evident that these criminals are targeting businesses and residential areas where they know they can get away with huge sums of money. Their intelligence network is phenomenal," Kazembe warned.

Despite the challenges, the Minister expressed his appreciation for the ongoing efforts to resource the ZRP, noting the recent addition of 500 new vehicles as part of the Second Republic's support for the police under President Mnangagwa's leadership. These efforts are part of the Government's broader commitment to ensuring peace and security for Zimbabwean communities.

ZRP Commissioner General Godwin Matanga reaffirmed the police's dedication to providing professional and quality service. He emphasized that the force remains committed to ensuring the safety of Zimbabwe's citizens and aligning its work with the country's strategic vision.

The rising crime rates and road accident fatalities highlight the need for swift and effective interventions to restore safety and order across Zimbabwe, as citizens and authorities alike seek solutions to the pressing security challenges.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Crime, #Zimbabwe, #Surge

Comments

3bedroomed house in northend, bulawayo


Must Read

Gwayi-Tshangani Lake: A timeline of missed deadlines and delays

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Of all the don'ts, send Mnangagwa begging UNGA for US$5.8b food aid for SADC; he's eyeing 'pound of flesh' cut for himself

5 mins ago | 0 Views

Gokwe man killed from beer drink

8 mins ago | 1 Views

Selling Fuel in Zimbabwe's Local Currency will Stabilising the ZiG

11 mins ago | 4 Views

Gokwe man jailed 33 years for murder

14 mins ago | 3 Views

Can Peter Ndlovu breathe fresh air to the embattled ZIFA?

18 mins ago | 8 Views

O'level exam answer sheet varnishes in thin air

26 mins ago | 34 Views

X platform to revamp blocking functionality

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

South Africa's fuel price honey moon is over

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

Madzibaba 'mutes' woman's voice before raping her

2 hrs ago | 276 Views

Advantage Welshman, Tshabangu as Timba CCC suffers setback

3 hrs ago | 536 Views

Zimbabwe will start to pay 444 white farmers after land grabs

4 hrs ago | 240 Views

7-0 win exposes Zanu-PF legislator's club Scottland

4 hrs ago | 752 Views

Foreign-funded NGO reports partisan distribution of food aid in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Taxes, fees to be paid in ZiG

4 hrs ago | 421 Views

John Landa Nkomo's son banished from Zanu-PF conference

4 hrs ago | 498 Views

Did Mtukudzi speak his troubled life in song?

4 hrs ago | 228 Views

'Party activists contributed 40% to human rights violations'

4 hrs ago | 61 Views

EU bankrolls govt's new US$80m project

4 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zimbabweans mistrust SAZ report on contaminated grain

4 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe's ICT Ministry faces severe financial crisis

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

Woman grabs estate of late 'boyfriend'

4 hrs ago | 192 Views

CIO faces kidnap charges

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Over 400 ex-settlers to get compensation

4 hrs ago | 89 Views

Potraz raises red flag over impact of power cuts on telcos

4 hrs ago | 49 Views

Fraudster name-drops Bulawayo minister

4 hrs ago | 156 Views

Huawei Zimbabwe partners local varsities

4 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zimbabwe scores milestones on arrears clearance process

4 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe reviews national diaspora policy

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwe's largest semen bank to be commissioned at Matopos Research Institute

4 hrs ago | 53 Views

515 students graduate at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Polytechnic

4 hrs ago | 53 Views

Mnangagwa warns against input abuse

4 hrs ago | 49 Views

Delay on Lake Gwayi-Tshangani project

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

'Land policy to identify multiple farm ownership'

4 hrs ago | 49 Views

Mnangagwa rescues only 34 exam candidates

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

Burning Spear jets into Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 113 Views

Chivayo linked IMC gets ISP licence, eyes Starlink reseller

4 hrs ago | 79 Views

Mnangagwa in Bulawayo for ZimTrade indaba

4 hrs ago | 38 Views

Chiwenga Calls for Indian Investment

5 hrs ago | 158 Views

Revoke CapeXit leader's SA citizenship

19 hrs ago | 695 Views

Zimbabwean Mine Workers Demand Cost of Living Adjustments Amid Economic Crisis

20 hrs ago | 380 Views

Why video chat is better than the classic dating app

20 hrs ago | 253 Views

Diversify varieties to arrest climate change: Hekhani seeds

20 hrs ago | 162 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu faces another huddle

21 hrs ago | 4442 Views

Grid Africa secures R50 million Equity Investment from Rifuwo

21 hrs ago | 214 Views

Zimbabwe needs own cybersecurity statistics

21 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwean woman sentenced to 4 years for illegal possession of elephant tusk

24 hrs ago | 860 Views

Man arrested for theft of aluminium cables

16 Oct 2024 at 12:43hrs | 434 Views

Drunk wife kills hubby

16 Oct 2024 at 12:34hrs | 1385 Views