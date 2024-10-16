South Africa's fuel price honey moon is over

News / National

by Staff reporter

Bad news for South African motorists as the Automobile Association expects the fuel price to increase next month -- the first since May.The pending increase is a result of higher international oil prices and a weakening of the rand against the US dollar.According to the Central Energy Fund's figures, the petrol price is expected to increase by between three and 14 cents per litre.Diesel is expected to increase by 14 cents while illuminating paraffin will increase by about seven cents a litre.The announcement of the November fuel price adjustment is expected by 4 November.