X platform to revamp blocking functionality

News / National

by Staff reporter

The social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter and owned by Elon Musk, is preparing to implement significant changes to its blocking feature, aimed at enhancing user interaction and transparency. In an announcement from the official X Engineering account (@XEng), the company revealed that users will soon be able to see public posts from accounts they have blocked, fundamentally altering how the blocking function operates.Under the upcoming update, if a user blocks another account, they will no longer be able to view the blocked user's profile or interact directly with their content. However, the blocked user's public posts will still appear in the blocker's feed or search results. This change is designed to allow users to remain aware of any public discussions or content shared by blocked accounts without engaging with them directly."Today, block can be used by users to share and hide harmful or private information about those they've blocked. Users will be able to see if such behavior occurs with this update, allowing for greater transparency,” the company stated in their post. The update aims to empower users by increasing visibility into blocked accounts' activities while maintaining the ability to prevent direct interactions.Key points regarding the update include:- Users will still be unable to interact with posts from blocked accounts, meaning they cannot like, reply to, or repost content from those accounts.- Users can report any harassing or offensive content, even if the account in question is blocked.Although a specific launch date for the new blocking functionality has not been disclosed, the changes are expected to roll out "very soon," signaling a shift in how users navigate interactions on the platform.This update could significantly impact user experience, prompting discussions about privacy, safety, and the complexities of managing online relationships. As X continues to evolve under Musk's leadership, users will be watching closely to see how these changes unfold and affect the broader social media landscape.