O'level exam answer sheet varnishes in thin air

In a bizarre incident, a form four school girl at Zhomba High School lost her answer sheet to a whirlwind while writing her exam yesterday.According to police the 16-year-old girl who cannot be named was seated near a window while writing her science paper 1."A heavy whirlwind hit the classroom inside and the candidate's scanner sheet answer paper was swept away by heavy whirlwind and it landed about 2 kilometres to the bush areas," reads part of the police statement"The invigilator Mr Bonface Bungu and Mr Dhliwayo Fortunate informed the school head Mr Chikunichawa who then assisted the candidate with another scanner sheet answer paper and the student wrote the exam and was also awarded extra time to complete the exam in the witness of the whole classroom."