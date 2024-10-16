Gokwe man jailed 33 years for murder

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

A man from Matekenya Village, Chief Chireya, Gokwe North, Gift Chimbangu (25) has been convicted by the High Court sitting at Gokwe on murder charges and was slapped with 33 years imprisonment.NPAZ said on January 1 last year Chimbangu and the deceased were amongst the people who were dancing to music at Zumba Business Centre, Gokwe.One of the dancers stabbed a fellow dancer with a knife. Chimbangu and two others chased after the one who had stabbed the dancer.When they could not catch up with him Chimbangu accused the deceased of obstructing their pursuit.An altercation ensued wherein Chimbangu stabbed the deceased with a knife on the chest leading to his death.Chimbangu then wiped the blood-stained knife on his own hair before fleeing the scene.A Police report was made leading to his arrest.