Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gokwe man jailed 33 years for murder

by Stephen Jakes
53 secs ago | Views
A man from Matekenya Village, Chief Chireya, Gokwe North, Gift Chimbangu (25) has been convicted by the High Court sitting at Gokwe on murder charges and was slapped with 33 years imprisonment.

NPAZ  said on January 1 last year Chimbangu and the deceased were amongst the people who were dancing to music at Zumba Business Centre, Gokwe.

One of the dancers stabbed a fellow dancer with a knife. Chimbangu and two others chased after the one who had stabbed the dancer.When they could not catch up with him Chimbangu accused the deceased of obstructing their pursuit.

An altercation ensued wherein Chimbangu stabbed the deceased with a knife on the chest leading to his death.

Chimbangu then wiped the blood-stained knife on his own hair before fleeing the scene.

A Police report was made leading to his arrest.


Source - BYO24NEWS
More on: #Gokwe, #Jailed, #Murder

Comments

3bedroomed house in northend, bulawayo


Must Read

Can Peter Ndlovu breathe fresh air to the embattled ZIFA?

5 mins ago | 1 Views

O'level exam answer sheet varnishes in thin air

12 mins ago | 12 Views

X platform to revamp blocking functionality

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

South Africa's fuel price honey moon is over

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Madzibaba 'mutes' woman's voice before raping her

2 hrs ago | 245 Views

Advantage Welshman, Tshabangu as Timba CCC suffers setback

2 hrs ago | 494 Views

Zimbabwe will start to pay 444 white farmers after land grabs

3 hrs ago | 229 Views

7-0 win exposes Zanu-PF legislator's club Scottland

3 hrs ago | 682 Views

Foreign-funded NGO reports partisan distribution of food aid in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Taxes, fees to be paid in ZiG

3 hrs ago | 383 Views

Surge in crime puts police under spotlight

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

John Landa Nkomo's son banished from Zanu-PF conference

3 hrs ago | 467 Views

Did Mtukudzi speak his troubled life in song?

3 hrs ago | 214 Views

'Party activists contributed 40% to human rights violations'

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

EU bankrolls govt's new US$80m project

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Zimbabweans mistrust SAZ report on contaminated grain

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe's ICT Ministry faces severe financial crisis

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Woman grabs estate of late 'boyfriend'

4 hrs ago | 181 Views

CIO faces kidnap charges

4 hrs ago | 129 Views

Over 400 ex-settlers to get compensation

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

Potraz raises red flag over impact of power cuts on telcos

4 hrs ago | 48 Views

Fraudster name-drops Bulawayo minister

4 hrs ago | 147 Views

Huawei Zimbabwe partners local varsities

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe scores milestones on arrears clearance process

4 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwe reviews national diaspora policy

4 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe's largest semen bank to be commissioned at Matopos Research Institute

4 hrs ago | 49 Views

515 students graduate at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Polytechnic

4 hrs ago | 52 Views

Mnangagwa warns against input abuse

4 hrs ago | 46 Views

Delay on Lake Gwayi-Tshangani project

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

'Land policy to identify multiple farm ownership'

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

Mnangagwa rescues only 34 exam candidates

4 hrs ago | 131 Views

Burning Spear jets into Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 104 Views

Chivayo linked IMC gets ISP licence, eyes Starlink reseller

4 hrs ago | 74 Views

Mnangagwa in Bulawayo for ZimTrade indaba

4 hrs ago | 34 Views

Chiwenga Calls for Indian Investment

5 hrs ago | 156 Views

Revoke CapeXit leader's SA citizenship

19 hrs ago | 694 Views

Zimbabwean Mine Workers Demand Cost of Living Adjustments Amid Economic Crisis

19 hrs ago | 377 Views

Why video chat is better than the classic dating app

20 hrs ago | 253 Views

Diversify varieties to arrest climate change: Hekhani seeds

20 hrs ago | 162 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu faces another huddle

21 hrs ago | 4386 Views

Grid Africa secures R50 million Equity Investment from Rifuwo

21 hrs ago | 213 Views

Zimbabwe needs own cybersecurity statistics

21 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwean woman sentenced to 4 years for illegal possession of elephant tusk

24 hrs ago | 839 Views

Man arrested for theft of aluminium cables

24 hrs ago | 434 Views

Drunk wife kills hubby

24 hrs ago | 1380 Views

Cabinet speaks on power supply shortages amid prolonged blackouts

16 Oct 2024 at 12:11hrs | 838 Views

Bonyongwe express irony over the death of Gen Mujuru

16 Oct 2024 at 12:09hrs | 3075 Views

Zimbabwe-linked teen signs first professional contract with Liverpool

16 Oct 2024 at 11:56hrs | 717 Views

Man killed over bad joke

16 Oct 2024 at 11:55hrs | 1128 Views