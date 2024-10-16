Gokwe man killed from beer drink

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

A Man from Gokwe North has appeared before the High Court sitting at Gokwe on murder charges.Bvunzai Sichilimba (25) was convicted and sentenced to 25 years imprisonment.The National Prosecution Authority of Zimbabwe said on August 26 last year the now deceased (59) and his wife were on the way from a traditional beer drink when they met Sichilimba who was holding an empty beer bottle.Sichilimba said he and the now-deceased had an unresolved dispute.He grabbed and pushed him before he struck him with the empty beer bottle on the head.Sichilimba also punched him with fists and kicked him with booted feet on the upper part of the body.The now man's wife tried to restrain Sichilimba but she was also assaulted.Sichilimba fled the scene. The man was taken to the hospital where he was treated and discharged.However, his condition continued to deteriorate, until he died at his homestead on October 20.