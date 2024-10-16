Gwayi-Tshangani Lake: A timeline of missed deadlines and delays

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Gwayi-Shangani dam was first mooted in 1912 by the colonial Rhodesia government. Its construction is part of the National Matabeleland Zambezi Water Project. It is projected to solve the Bulawayo water challenges.There have been numerous calls for the Government to expedite the completion of the dam but this has remained unfulfilled.Construction started in 2017 with the placing of the concrete foundation.In 2018, President Emmerson Mnangagwa during a tour of the Gwayi-Shangan dam, pledged to do everything in his ability to ensure the project is completed by the end of 2019.In 2019, the dam missed the deadline, due to delays and budget constraints and it was pushed to 2022.After missing the 2022 deadline, the Gwayi-Shangani Dam's completion date was further pushed to the end of 2023.The government shifted the dam's deadline multiple times, with the most recent target set for completion by the 2023/2024 summer cropping season.The President also reaffirmed his commitment to completing the project during a cabinet's session in 2024.During the presentation of the Bulawayo City Council (BBC) 2025 budget, Ward 3 councillor Mxolisi Mahlangu after touring the Gwayi- Shangani Dam with the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Local Government said the evidence on the ground was that there is still a long way to go for Bulawayo to get water from Gwayi-Shangani dam.Under the 2024 National Budget, the Finance and Economic Development Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube allocated Z$389 billion in overall support towards dam construction projects, saying the priority was on the completion of the Gwayi-Shangani dam and pipeline with the dam now at the advanced stage of completion.According to the latest figures from the government, the dam is at 72 percent with Minister of Provincial Affairs for Matabeleland North Richard Moyo stating that the dam will be completed at the end of 2024.