Prophet Magaya does not have O-levels?

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
A potentially massive scandal is brewing in Zimbabwean football, as Prophet Walter Magaya and Gift Banda, a former Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) vice president, stand accused of attempting to manipulate their way into top positions within the organization.

The duo allegedly organised a secret meeting at Number 10 Park Road, Suburbs, Bulawayo, on Thursday the 10th of October 2024 with ZIFA councillors from the Southern Region, where they campaigned and requested that the councillors amend the constitution to remove the requirement of five O-levels, a qualification allegedly Magaya lacks.

A source close to the development told Nehanda Radio that Magaya and Banda, "asked the councillors to amend the constitution on Friday and refuse the Clause which demands 5 O levels and other clauses which can be detrimental in the quest to land the highest positions in ZIFA elections scheduled for next year January. Magaya wants to be President and Gift Banda wants the position of Vice President."

The meeting was allegedly attended by Magaya (aspiring ZIFA president), his Manager Wellington Mpandare, Gift Banda (aspiring ZIFA vice president), Eddi Ndodana Masuku (Chairman Area Zone South Region) and Francis Ntutha (Bulawayo Provincial Chairman).

Clevios Ncube (Matabeleland North Provincial Chairman), Nkosilathi Ncube (Matabeleland South Provincial Chairman), Pervious Mathe Midlands Provincial Chairman from Gweru also attended the meeting.

Others are Loyd Munhanga (Southern Region Chairman), Tafadzwa Mutowa (Board Member Southern Region), Blessed Mbwanda (Board Member Southern Region), Tizirayi Luphahla (Board Member Finance Southern Region), Kenneth Mhlophe Highlanders Chairman (aspiring PSL Chairman), Morgen Gazza Dube Highlanders Secretary (aspiring ZIFA Board Member) and Tavengwa Hara Chicken Inn Secretary General (aspiring ZIFA Board Member).

Bulawayo Chiefs and Arenel Movers FC were also represented. Eddie Chivero Chegutu Pirates Chairman (aspiring ZIFA Board Member)

Beach Soccer Zimbabwe Chairman Mike Mandaza was present. Sibekiwe Ndlovu represented women football.

Magaya, founder of Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries, has faced previous allegations of rape and fraud. Banda has faced allegations in the past involving match-fixing and has been sacked from ZIFA twice before.

The contentious amendment to the ZIFA Statutes proposes that the association's president and two vice-presidents must have at least five O-levels.

Critics aligned to Magaya and Banda argue that this amendment may already be in violation of Article 4 of the ZIFA Statutes, which deals with non-discrimination and equality.

A meeting is scheduled for October 18 in Harare, where ZIFA Councillors will discuss proposed amendments and establish statutes for the ZIFA executive committee elections.

The draft ZIFA Statutes cited the importance of integrity checks and educational qualifications for executive committee members.

"The president, the vice-president and the other members of the executive committee shall be elected by the Congress in accordance with Art. 31 of these Statutes," part of the draft ZIFA Statutes reads.

"They shall undergo an integrity check, to be conducted by the Ethics Committee, prior to their election or re-election

"The president and the two vice presidents of the executive committee shall have passed a minimum of five O-Levels subjects or any equivalent educational level."

Magaya did not respond to the questions sent to him via WhatsApp.

Source - Nehanda Radio
