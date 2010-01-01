Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe police names and shames drug barons - list

by Staff reporter
19 secs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Republic Police names and shames the listed 32 drug barons and suppliers who were convicted by the courts throughout the country:-
Admire Chamwaita (26), of Mfelandawonye, Beitbridge, for illegal possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to perform 210 hours of community service.

Madawu Ndamulelo (18), of Botina Beitbridge, for illegal possession of dagga, Benylin cough syrup and Broncleer cough syrup. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay US$60 or 15 months imprisonment.

Abyssina Kutukwa (45), of Matshobane, Bulawayo for illegal possession of dagga and Benylin. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 17 months imprisonment.

Thembelani Ncube (45), of Nkayi District, for possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to nine months imprisonment.

Ferzel Fershaad Horton (22), of Northend, Bulawayo, for cultivation of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 13 months imprisonment.

Mathew Muzondiwa (25), of Makokoba, Bulawayo, for possession of unregistered medicines. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to eight months imprisonment.

Frank Ndlovu (18), of Hillside, Bulawayo, for illegal possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to nine months Imprisonment.

Brian Sithole (26), of Highlands, Zvishavane, for possession of dagga and seven prohibited knives. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay US$200.00 for count one and 30 months imprisonment for count two.

Sydney Madhende (42), of Ruwa, Harare, for possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 12 months imprisonment.

Abton Masamba (26), of Usalama Farm, Shanwa, for Possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and Sentenced to Pay US$200.00 fine or two months imprisonment.

Cephas Gurende (44), of Magamba Farm, 8indura, for the cultivation of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 36 months imprisonment.

Nyasha Chimbamba (41), of Renhalonga, Mutare, for illegal cultivation 19 plants of dagga. The suspect was convict. sentenced to perform 350 hours Of Community Sentence.

Samemore Tarubereka (34), of Chief Madyangove, Chico for illegal possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 12 months imprisonment.

Enia Homerai (45), of Mushagashe, Masvingo for possession of dagga and unregistered medicines. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to seven months imprisonment.

Munyaradzi Dzapasi (24), of Runyararo West, Masvingo, for illegal possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to six months imprisonment.

Alice Mutanda (68), of Glenview 1, Harare, for illegal possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to nine months imprisonment.

Elizabeth MuleYa (52). 0,10 13'n0a for Possession of of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced CO pay US$100.00 fine or 10 months imprisonment.

Mawelija Sibanda (50), of Mutetshane Village, Nkayi, for illegal cultivation of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 36 months imprisonment.

Kuziyakwashe Innocent Mutarwa (34), of plot 1 Machaniiie, Chinhoyi for unlawful possession of dagga and unregistered medicines. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to four months imprisonment.

Ishmael Ayirnedi (25), of Eldorado Mine Compound Chinhoyi, for unlawful possession of dangerous drugs. The suspect. was convicted and sentenced to pay USD 80.00 fine or three months imprisonment.

Trymore Chinyundo (18), for unlawful possession of dagga The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay USD 200.00 fine or two months imprisonment.

Gabriel Munashe Muzavazi (25), for unlawful possession of dagga and Broncleer Cough Syrup. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay USD 6150.00 or two months imprisonment for count one and USD 5200.00 fine or three months imprisonment for count two.

Simbarashe Zhakata (42), of Mukumbadzetse Street, Mufakose, Harare for unlawful possession of Crystal Meth. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 12 months imprisonment.

Nene Chiedza (35), of Hlatsurayo Road, Mbare, Harare for unlawful possession of dagga The suspect was convicted and sentenced 15 months imprisonment for count one and pay USD 50.00 fine for count two.

Loreta Panashe (38), of Al Block 62 Tagarika, Mbare Harare, for unlawful possession of unregistered medicines. The suspect was was convicted and sentenced to 12 months imprisonment.

Luckmore Murembwe (24), of Dema Phase 1, Seke for unlawful possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay USD150.00 fine or two months imprisonment.

Martin Chikore (39), of Unit 0, Seke, Chitungvviza for unlawful possession of dagga and unregistered medicines. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to six months imprisonment for count one and 12 months imprisonment for count two.

Rodney Mano (28), of Trafalgar Court, Harare for possession of unregistered medicines. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 10 months imprisonment.

Maxwell Warakula (38), of Glen Norah A, Harare for unlawful possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 20 months imprisonment.

Fayness Moreblessing John (29), of Amalinda Road Glenview 1, Harare, for possession of unregistered medicines. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay US$200 fine.

Antony Mwedziwendira, of Milton Park Harare, for possession of unregistered medicines. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 10 months imprisonment for count one, pay USD 100.00 fine for count two, and pay US$100.00 fine for count three.

Chamunorwa Siyamanyiwa (34), of Dzivarasekwa, Harare for unlawful possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to two months imprisonment.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that there is no going back in the fight against drug and substance abuse. Through the National Committee on the Elimination of Drugs and Substance Abuse, the Zimbabwe Republic Police will continue naming and shaming drug barons and suppliers -.in any part of the country. The public is urged to continue forwarding information regarding drug barons and suppliers through the National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp 0712 800 197.

Source - byo24news
More on: #Police, #Drugs, #Shame

Comments

3bedroomed house in northend, bulawayo


Must Read

Zanu-PF gold baron refutes owing US$3m in gold deliveries, threatens

55 mins ago | 72 Views

Selling fuel in Zimbabwe's local currency will stabilising the ZiG

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Prophet Magaya does not have O-levels?

2 hrs ago | 447 Views

Another EFF MP has called it quits

2 hrs ago | 275 Views

Ex-CIO boss reveals Military Intelligence role in Baba Jukwa scandal

2 hrs ago | 604 Views

Blade Nzimande told to resign

3 hrs ago | 229 Views

Zimbabwe faces high teenage pregnancy rates

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

10-year-old girl commits suicide in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 234 Views

Trial begins for Zimbabwe police shooting

3 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zanu-PF MP engages IT experts to curb stocktheft

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Munhumutapa presents a bill to amend Section 283 of the Constitution

4 hrs ago | 284 Views

Mbare fire evidence disappears

5 hrs ago | 394 Views

Otis Fraser to headline Bulawayo's Old School gig

5 hrs ago | 188 Views

Gwayi-Tshangani Lake: A timeline of missed deadlines and delays

5 hrs ago | 414 Views

Of all the don'ts, send Mnangagwa begging UNGA for US$5.8b food aid for SADC; he's eyeing 'pound of flesh' cut for himself

5 hrs ago | 287 Views

Gokwe man killed from beer drink

6 hrs ago | 241 Views

Selling Fuel in Zimbabwe's Local Currency will Stabilising the ZiG

6 hrs ago | 1701 Views

Gokwe man jailed 33 years for murder

6 hrs ago | 191 Views

Can Peter Ndlovu breathe fresh air to the embattled ZIFA?

6 hrs ago | 269 Views

O'level exam answer sheet varnishes in thin air

6 hrs ago | 605 Views

X platform to revamp blocking functionality

7 hrs ago | 88 Views

South Africa's fuel price honey moon is over

7 hrs ago | 366 Views

Madzibaba 'mutes' woman's voice before raping her

8 hrs ago | 627 Views

Advantage Welshman, Tshabangu as Timba CCC suffers setback

8 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Zimbabwe will start to pay 444 white farmers after land grabs

9 hrs ago | 338 Views

7-0 win exposes Zanu-PF legislator's club Scottland

9 hrs ago | 1691 Views

Foreign-funded NGO reports partisan distribution of food aid in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 147 Views

Taxes, fees to be paid in ZiG

9 hrs ago | 1026 Views

Surge in crime puts police under spotlight

9 hrs ago | 195 Views

John Landa Nkomo's son banished from Zanu-PF conference

9 hrs ago | 798 Views

Did Mtukudzi speak his troubled life in song?

9 hrs ago | 835 Views

'Party activists contributed 40% to human rights violations'

9 hrs ago | 90 Views

EU bankrolls govt's new US$80m project

9 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zimbabweans mistrust SAZ report on contaminated grain

9 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwe's ICT Ministry faces severe financial crisis

9 hrs ago | 109 Views

Woman grabs estate of late 'boyfriend'

9 hrs ago | 309 Views

CIO faces kidnap charges

9 hrs ago | 239 Views

Over 400 ex-settlers to get compensation

9 hrs ago | 147 Views

Potraz raises red flag over impact of power cuts on telcos

9 hrs ago | 73 Views

Fraudster name-drops Bulawayo minister

9 hrs ago | 220 Views

Huawei Zimbabwe partners local varsities

9 hrs ago | 158 Views

Zimbabwe scores milestones on arrears clearance process

9 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe reviews national diaspora policy

9 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe's largest semen bank to be commissioned at Matopos Research Institute

9 hrs ago | 68 Views

515 students graduate at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Polytechnic

9 hrs ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa warns against input abuse

9 hrs ago | 68 Views

Delay on Lake Gwayi-Tshangani project

9 hrs ago | 167 Views

'Land policy to identify multiple farm ownership'

9 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mnangagwa rescues only 34 exam candidates

9 hrs ago | 192 Views