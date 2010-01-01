Zimbabwe police names and shames drug barons - list

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police names and shames the listed 32 drug barons and suppliers who were convicted by the courts throughout the country:-Admire Chamwaita (26), of Mfelandawonye, Beitbridge, for illegal possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to perform 210 hours of community service.Madawu Ndamulelo (18), of Botina Beitbridge, for illegal possession of dagga, Benylin cough syrup and Broncleer cough syrup. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay US$60 or 15 months imprisonment.Abyssina Kutukwa (45), of Matshobane, Bulawayo for illegal possession of dagga and Benylin. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 17 months imprisonment.Thembelani Ncube (45), of Nkayi District, for possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to nine months imprisonment.Ferzel Fershaad Horton (22), of Northend, Bulawayo, for cultivation of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 13 months imprisonment.Mathew Muzondiwa (25), of Makokoba, Bulawayo, for possession of unregistered medicines. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to eight months imprisonment.Frank Ndlovu (18), of Hillside, Bulawayo, for illegal possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to nine months Imprisonment.Brian Sithole (26), of Highlands, Zvishavane, for possession of dagga and seven prohibited knives. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay US$200.00 for count one and 30 months imprisonment for count two.Sydney Madhende (42), of Ruwa, Harare, for possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 12 months imprisonment.Abton Masamba (26), of Usalama Farm, Shanwa, for Possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and Sentenced to Pay US$200.00 fine or two months imprisonment.Cephas Gurende (44), of Magamba Farm, 8indura, for the cultivation of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 36 months imprisonment.Nyasha Chimbamba (41), of Renhalonga, Mutare, for illegal cultivation 19 plants of dagga. The suspect was convict. sentenced to perform 350 hours Of Community Sentence.Samemore Tarubereka (34), of Chief Madyangove, Chico for illegal possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 12 months imprisonment.Enia Homerai (45), of Mushagashe, Masvingo for possession of dagga and unregistered medicines. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to seven months imprisonment.Munyaradzi Dzapasi (24), of Runyararo West, Masvingo, for illegal possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to six months imprisonment.Alice Mutanda (68), of Glenview 1, Harare, for illegal possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to nine months imprisonment.Elizabeth MuleYa (52). 0,10 13'n0a for Possession of of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced CO pay US$100.00 fine or 10 months imprisonment.Mawelija Sibanda (50), of Mutetshane Village, Nkayi, for illegal cultivation of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 36 months imprisonment.Kuziyakwashe Innocent Mutarwa (34), of plot 1 Machaniiie, Chinhoyi for unlawful possession of dagga and unregistered medicines. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to four months imprisonment.Ishmael Ayirnedi (25), of Eldorado Mine Compound Chinhoyi, for unlawful possession of dangerous drugs. The suspect. was convicted and sentenced to pay USD 80.00 fine or three months imprisonment.Trymore Chinyundo (18), for unlawful possession of dagga The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay USD 200.00 fine or two months imprisonment.Gabriel Munashe Muzavazi (25), for unlawful possession of dagga and Broncleer Cough Syrup. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay USD 6150.00 or two months imprisonment for count one and USD 5200.00 fine or three months imprisonment for count two.Simbarashe Zhakata (42), of Mukumbadzetse Street, Mufakose, Harare for unlawful possession of Crystal Meth. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 12 months imprisonment.Nene Chiedza (35), of Hlatsurayo Road, Mbare, Harare for unlawful possession of dagga The suspect was convicted and sentenced 15 months imprisonment for count one and pay USD 50.00 fine for count two.Loreta Panashe (38), of Al Block 62 Tagarika, Mbare Harare, for unlawful possession of unregistered medicines. The suspect was was convicted and sentenced to 12 months imprisonment.Luckmore Murembwe (24), of Dema Phase 1, Seke for unlawful possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay USD150.00 fine or two months imprisonment.Martin Chikore (39), of Unit 0, Seke, Chitungvviza for unlawful possession of dagga and unregistered medicines. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to six months imprisonment for count one and 12 months imprisonment for count two.Rodney Mano (28), of Trafalgar Court, Harare for possession of unregistered medicines. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 10 months imprisonment.Maxwell Warakula (38), of Glen Norah A, Harare for unlawful possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 20 months imprisonment.Fayness Moreblessing John (29), of Amalinda Road Glenview 1, Harare, for possession of unregistered medicines. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay US$200 fine.Antony Mwedziwendira, of Milton Park Harare, for possession of unregistered medicines. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 10 months imprisonment for count one, pay USD 100.00 fine for count two, and pay US$100.00 fine for count three.Chamunorwa Siyamanyiwa (34), of Dzivarasekwa, Harare for unlawful possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to two months imprisonment.The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that there is no going back in the fight against drug and substance abuse. Through the National Committee on the Elimination of Drugs and Substance Abuse, the Zimbabwe Republic Police will continue naming and shaming drug barons and suppliers -.in any part of the country. The public is urged to continue forwarding information regarding drug barons and suppliers through the National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp 0712 800 197.