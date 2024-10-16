Zimbabwe police arrests 3, kills 1 in anti-smuggling operation

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of three individuals and the death of a fourth suspect during an anti-smuggling operation in Mutare on October 16, 2024. Phillimon Matiyashe (32), Tawanda Chafanza (33), and Owen Wenjere (29) were arrested for their involvement in smuggling second-hand clothes, while Admire Tawanda Sibanda (40) was killed during a shootout with police officers.The incident unfolded at around 5:30 AM when a police crack team, acting on intelligence, intercepted a MAN rigid truck, registration number AFG 7429, along Vumba Road after the Prince of Wales turnoff in Mutare. The truck was reportedly carrying smuggled second-hand clothes and was being escorted by two vehicles—an unregistered silver Toyota Runx and a silver Toyota Mark X, registration number AFY1037, driven by Sibanda.When police flagged down the truck, the driver attempted to flee. Another Toyota Runx vehicle, registration number AFH 8368, blocked the road, escalating the situation. During the confrontation, Sibanda drew a pistol and opened fire on the police officers, leading to a shootout.Sibanda was shot in the neck and succumbed to his injuries while being transported to the hospital. The police Mahindra vehicle sustained two bullet holes on the front left fender during the gunfight.Matiyashe, Chafanza, and Wenjere were arrested at the scene. The police have since impounded the truck and the two escort vehicles involved in the smuggling operation.The ZRP has ramped up anti-smuggling efforts across the country, with a particular focus on curbing the illegal trade of second-hand clothing, which has surged in recent months. Authorities have warned that those involved in smuggling or who resist arrest will face serious consequences.Investigations are ongoing, and the arrested suspects are expected to appear in court soon. Police have urged members of the public to report any information about smuggling syndicates to aid in eradicating the illicit trade.