Police investigates theft and robbery cases in Masvingo and Bulawayo

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating two separate cases of theft and robbery that occurred on October 16, 2024, in Masvingo and October 15, 2024, in Bulawayo, respectively.In the Masvingo incident, USD 20,000 in cash was stolen from a cash-in-transit vehicle belonging to a private security company. The vehicle was transporting cash from Beitbridge to Mutare when the theft occurred. Along the route, the cash-in-transit crew reportedly offered lifts to two unknown passengers at Lutumba Service Centre and Machiloni in Beitbridge. The passengers were later dropped off at Rutenga and Ngundu. Upon arrival at Ngundu, the crew discovered that a locked metal cash box containing the cash had gone missing.In the second case, which took place in Belmont, Bulawayo, on October 15, 2024, seven unknown male suspects armed with pistols and a pick carried out a robbery at a steel company. The suspects tied up two security guards and 12 workers who were on duty, using shoelaces to restrain them. One worker was struck on the head with a pick after attempting to escape. The robbers then confiscated valuables and cellphones before making off with USD 32,500 and ZAR 300 in cash.The ZRP has launched investigations into both cases and is appealing to the public for any information that could assist in solving the crimes. Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact the National Complaints Desk on (0242) 70 3631.The police continue to urge citizens to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities in their communities to help combat rising incidents of theft and robbery.