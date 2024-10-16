Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police investigates theft and robbery cases in Masvingo and Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
31 secs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating two separate cases of theft and robbery that occurred on October 16, 2024, in Masvingo and October 15, 2024, in Bulawayo, respectively.

In the Masvingo incident, USD 20,000 in cash was stolen from a cash-in-transit vehicle belonging to a private security company. The vehicle was transporting cash from Beitbridge to Mutare when the theft occurred. Along the route, the cash-in-transit crew reportedly offered lifts to two unknown passengers at Lutumba Service Centre and Machiloni in Beitbridge. The passengers were later dropped off at Rutenga and Ngundu. Upon arrival at Ngundu, the crew discovered that a locked metal cash box containing the cash had gone missing.

In the second case, which took place in Belmont, Bulawayo, on October 15, 2024, seven unknown male suspects armed with pistols and a pick carried out a robbery at a steel company. The suspects tied up two security guards and 12 workers who were on duty, using shoelaces to restrain them. One worker was struck on the head with a pick after attempting to escape. The robbers then confiscated valuables and cellphones before making off with USD 32,500 and ZAR 300 in cash.

The ZRP has launched investigations into both cases and is appealing to the public for any information that could assist in solving the crimes. Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact the National Complaints Desk on (0242) 70 3631.

The police continue to urge citizens to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities in their communities to help combat rising incidents of theft and robbery.

Source - byo24news
More on: #Police, #Kill, #Smuggling

Comments

3bedroomed house in northend, bulawayo


Must Read

Zimbabwe police arrests 3, kills 1 in anti-smuggling operation

1 min ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe police names and shames drug barons - list

5 mins ago | 1 Views

Zanu-PF gold baron refutes owing US$3m in gold deliveries, threatens

60 mins ago | 81 Views

Selling fuel in Zimbabwe's local currency will stabilising the ZiG

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Prophet Magaya does not have O-levels?

2 hrs ago | 476 Views

Another EFF MP has called it quits

2 hrs ago | 290 Views

Ex-CIO boss reveals Military Intelligence role in Baba Jukwa scandal

2 hrs ago | 634 Views

Blade Nzimande told to resign

3 hrs ago | 238 Views

Zimbabwe faces high teenage pregnancy rates

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

10-year-old girl commits suicide in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 235 Views

Trial begins for Zimbabwe police shooting

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

Zanu-PF MP engages IT experts to curb stocktheft

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Munhumutapa presents a bill to amend Section 283 of the Constitution

4 hrs ago | 289 Views

Mbare fire evidence disappears

5 hrs ago | 397 Views

Otis Fraser to headline Bulawayo's Old School gig

5 hrs ago | 191 Views

Gwayi-Tshangani Lake: A timeline of missed deadlines and delays

6 hrs ago | 417 Views

Of all the don'ts, send Mnangagwa begging UNGA for US$5.8b food aid for SADC; he's eyeing 'pound of flesh' cut for himself

6 hrs ago | 287 Views

Gokwe man killed from beer drink

6 hrs ago | 243 Views

Selling Fuel in Zimbabwe's Local Currency will Stabilising the ZiG

6 hrs ago | 1736 Views

Gokwe man jailed 33 years for murder

6 hrs ago | 191 Views

Can Peter Ndlovu breathe fresh air to the embattled ZIFA?

6 hrs ago | 271 Views

O'level exam answer sheet varnishes in thin air

6 hrs ago | 608 Views

X platform to revamp blocking functionality

7 hrs ago | 88 Views

South Africa's fuel price honey moon is over

8 hrs ago | 367 Views

Madzibaba 'mutes' woman's voice before raping her

8 hrs ago | 628 Views

Advantage Welshman, Tshabangu as Timba CCC suffers setback

8 hrs ago | 1023 Views

Zimbabwe will start to pay 444 white farmers after land grabs

9 hrs ago | 338 Views

7-0 win exposes Zanu-PF legislator's club Scottland

9 hrs ago | 1698 Views

Foreign-funded NGO reports partisan distribution of food aid in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 148 Views

Taxes, fees to be paid in ZiG

9 hrs ago | 1034 Views

Surge in crime puts police under spotlight

9 hrs ago | 195 Views

John Landa Nkomo's son banished from Zanu-PF conference

9 hrs ago | 799 Views

Did Mtukudzi speak his troubled life in song?

9 hrs ago | 853 Views

'Party activists contributed 40% to human rights violations'

9 hrs ago | 90 Views

EU bankrolls govt's new US$80m project

9 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zimbabweans mistrust SAZ report on contaminated grain

9 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwe's ICT Ministry faces severe financial crisis

9 hrs ago | 109 Views

Woman grabs estate of late 'boyfriend'

9 hrs ago | 309 Views

CIO faces kidnap charges

9 hrs ago | 239 Views

Over 400 ex-settlers to get compensation

9 hrs ago | 148 Views

Potraz raises red flag over impact of power cuts on telcos

9 hrs ago | 73 Views

Fraudster name-drops Bulawayo minister

9 hrs ago | 220 Views

Huawei Zimbabwe partners local varsities

9 hrs ago | 158 Views

Zimbabwe scores milestones on arrears clearance process

9 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe reviews national diaspora policy

9 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zimbabwe's largest semen bank to be commissioned at Matopos Research Institute

9 hrs ago | 68 Views

515 students graduate at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Polytechnic

9 hrs ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa warns against input abuse

9 hrs ago | 68 Views

Delay on Lake Gwayi-Tshangani project

9 hrs ago | 169 Views