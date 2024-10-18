UZ triumphs in National Moot Court competition

News / National

by Staff reporter

The University of Zimbabwe (UZ)'s Faculty of Law has once again proven its academic and practical excellence, emerging victorious in this year's International Human Rights national law moot court competition, held recently at the High Court in Harare.Hosted by the Raoul Wallenberg Institute, the prestigious competition brought together five top law faculties from across the country: Midlands State University (MSU), Africa University (AU), Great Zimbabwe University (GZU), Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU), and UZ.This year's moot court challenged teams to tackle complex legal issues, such as the classification of armed conflict and the role of humanitarian law in addressing environmental damage during warfare. After a series of intense preliminary rounds, the UZ and ZEGU teams advanced to the final round, where UZ ultimately claimed the championship title.The victorious UZ team was represented by Nyasha Bhuza, Rutendo Gukwa, and Munyaradzi Musarurwa, with Bhuza earning additional praise by being voted the best orator in the final round. The team received expert coaching from Advocate Tazorora Musarurwa, with support from legal professionals Advocate Gina Mabwe, Mr. Melusi Majojo, and Mr. Lincoln Majogo.Speaking on their win, the UZ team expressed their gratitude: "This victory marks a milestone for the University of Zimbabwe. It is a testament to the hard work and the investment of time and knowledge by the coaches and students involved."The UZ Faculty of Law's triumph reinforces its standing as a leader in legal education, demonstrating the importance of teamwork, mentorship, and dedication to excellence. The faculty's commitment to nurturing highly motivated law graduates with a strong grounding in legal principles continues to make a significant impact on Zimbabwe's legal landscape.