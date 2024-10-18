Latest News Editor's Choice


UK still holding unto Zimbabwean skulls

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago
The British Government has expressed its commitment to repatriating the skulls of Zimbabwean heroes taken to Britain during the colonial era, British Ambassador to Zimbabwe Peter Vowles said yesterday. Ambassador Vowles made the announcement after a courtesy meeting with Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe at the minister's office in Harare.

The two officials discussed various issues, with a primary focus on the repatriation of human remains and enhanced cooperation in immigration matters. Ambassador Vowles emphasized the British Government's willingness to facilitate the return of the skulls, noting the importance of addressing historical wrongs.

"We are prepared to do everything we can to ensure the remains are returned to their families, and to finally put this matter to rest," said Ambassador Vowles. "This issue is important for the UK Government as part of our effort to be more respectful, acknowledging the difficulties of our colonial past and addressing those challenges."

Minister Kazembe welcomed the British Government's pledge to cooperate on the repatriation process. "We are glad they have pledged to work with us to ensure the remains that are in the UK come back. So far, we are having good cooperation with the British Government, and we are working well towards ensuring that the remains are repatriated," he said, adding that the process was progressing as planned.

As part of ongoing efforts to identify the remains, London's Natural History Museum has uncovered 11 human remains believed to have originated from Zimbabwe. These include three skulls taken in 1893, thought to be from Bulawayo, as well as remains unearthed in mineshafts and archaeological digs. However, none of these remains have been definitively linked to Nehanda, the revered spirit medium and anti-colonial figure in Zimbabwean history.

In addition to discussions on repatriation, the meeting also explored opportunities for cooperation in policing, particularly in technology development. "We are working with a few companies in the UK to see how we can collaborate on improving policing technology," Minister Kazembe said.

The repatriation of the skulls is a sensitive issue in Zimbabwe, where the remains of national heroes are seen as key to addressing the country's colonial history and honoring the legacy of those who fought against oppression. The cooperation between Zimbabwe and the UK marks an important step in healing historical wounds and strengthening bilateral ties.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Skulls, #Zimbabwe

