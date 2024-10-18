Over 1,000 beneficiaries receive title deeds in Epworth

News / National

by Staff reporter

More than 1,000 people in Epworth, Harare Metropolitan Province, have received title deeds under the Presidential title deeds and regularisation programme, offering homeowners security over their properties. Letters for an additional 9,000 beneficiaries have been signed and are awaiting distribution, with the programme set to expand to benefit another 10,000 people.The title deeds will enable homeowners to access finance for major projects, such as road maintenance and other essential services. This initiative, launched by President Mnangagwa, aims to formalize property rights for homeowners in areas that were previously classified as informal settlements.The Government's goal is to issue over 1.5 million title deeds nationwide this year. Deputy Chief Registrar of Deeds, Mrs. Elizabeth Nyagura, confirmed that the programme is progressing smoothly. "We have so far issued 1,000 title deeds and have signed letters for over 9,000 beneficiaries, which are now awaiting distribution," she said. Mrs. Nyagura added that every deserving Zimbabwean occupying regularized property will receive title deeds as part of the nationwide project.In addition to Epworth, the programme is expanding into Chitungwiza, where title deeds will soon be issued. "We already have an office in Chitungwiza where we are uploading details of beneficiaries and signing offer letters," Mrs. Nyagura said.Deputy Minister of Justice, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs, Nobert Mazungunye, emphasized the Government's commitment to protecting citizens from exploitation by land barons and criminals. "We are working to ensure that citizens are not taken advantage of by land barons who are fleecing them of their money," said Deputy Minister Mazungunye.The concerns about land barons were echoed by Estate Agents Council of Zimbabwe chairperson Mr. Nico Kuipa, who raised the issue of fraudulent estate agents preying on unsuspecting people. In response, Deputy Minister Mazungunye urged the real estate sector to play a key role in ensuring citizens' rights to decent housing.As part of the effort to modernize the process, the Government has introduced digitalized, tear-proof, and water-resistant title deeds to enhance security and durability.This programme marks a significant step toward formalizing property ownership in Zimbabwe, contributing to socio-economic transformation through job creation, infrastructure development, and economic growth across various sectors, including real estate, construction, and finance.