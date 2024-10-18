Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Over 1,000 beneficiaries receive title deeds in Epworth

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
More than 1,000 people in Epworth, Harare Metropolitan Province, have received title deeds under the Presidential title deeds and regularisation programme, offering homeowners security over their properties. Letters for an additional 9,000 beneficiaries have been signed and are awaiting distribution, with the programme set to expand to benefit another 10,000 people.

The title deeds will enable homeowners to access finance for major projects, such as road maintenance and other essential services. This initiative, launched by President Mnangagwa, aims to formalize property rights for homeowners in areas that were previously classified as informal settlements.

The Government's goal is to issue over 1.5 million title deeds nationwide this year. Deputy Chief Registrar of Deeds, Mrs. Elizabeth Nyagura, confirmed that the programme is progressing smoothly. "We have so far issued 1,000 title deeds and have signed letters for over 9,000 beneficiaries, which are now awaiting distribution," she said. Mrs. Nyagura added that every deserving Zimbabwean occupying regularized property will receive title deeds as part of the nationwide project.

In addition to Epworth, the programme is expanding into Chitungwiza, where title deeds will soon be issued. "We already have an office in Chitungwiza where we are uploading details of beneficiaries and signing offer letters," Mrs. Nyagura said.

Deputy Minister of Justice, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs, Nobert Mazungunye, emphasized the Government's commitment to protecting citizens from exploitation by land barons and criminals. "We are working to ensure that citizens are not taken advantage of by land barons who are fleecing them of their money," said Deputy Minister Mazungunye.

The concerns about land barons were echoed by Estate Agents Council of Zimbabwe chairperson Mr. Nico Kuipa, who raised the issue of fraudulent estate agents preying on unsuspecting people. In response, Deputy Minister Mazungunye urged the real estate sector to play a key role in ensuring citizens' rights to decent housing.

As part of the effort to modernize the process, the Government has introduced digitalized, tear-proof, and water-resistant title deeds to enhance security and durability.

This programme marks a significant step toward formalizing property ownership in Zimbabwe, contributing to socio-economic transformation through job creation, infrastructure development, and economic growth across various sectors, including real estate, construction, and finance.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Deeds, #Title, #Epworth

Comments

3bedroomed house in northend, bulawayo


Must Read

Godfrey Tsenengamu files police report over parody X (Twitter) account

8 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe's resilience: A nation's ability to overcome economic challenges, from sanctions to currency instability

19 mins ago | 4 Views

6 bodies recovered after Kwekwe mine collapses

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Businessman cleared of stock theft

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Tsvangirai had a team of CIO officers for protection

2 hrs ago | 469 Views

U.S. Ambassador calls for reforms in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Tafadzwa Bandama appointed new Director-General of Zimstat

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwe paying Ian Smith regime debt used for fighting liberators

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Govt, Bulawayo turn abandoned buildings into drug rehab centres

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Families losing inheritance due to lack of knowledge

3 hrs ago | 265 Views

Zimbabwe is undermining the ZiG by overspending

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

George Guvamatanga rules out Zimbabwe exchange-rate convergence

3 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zimbabwe govt keeps civil servants' salaries at 12% of GDP

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

ConCourt dismisses US$97K suit from former Old Mutual employee

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Timba-led Chamisa faction fails

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Mapeza refuses to throw in the towel

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

MPs demand clarity on Zimbabwe govt's Mpox response plan

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

ZiG devaluation amid rising gold prices raises lots of questions

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Divorcee ordered to stay with estranged wife

4 hrs ago | 165 Views

Jeys Marabini celebrated at concert honouring his musical legacy

4 hrs ago | 34 Views

Teacher (42) in court for raping pupil

4 hrs ago | 150 Views

CTC to investigate surge of counterfeit toothpaste in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 80 Views

Con-artist on the prowl in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Cellphones reveal incriminating evidence in kidnapping plot

4 hrs ago | 130 Views

Mnangagwa lauds exports surge

4 hrs ago | 32 Views

Armed robbers strike again in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 520 Views

Zimbabwe's SADC Chairmanship offers new opportunities

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

ZimAlloys resumes chrome smelting

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Govt happy with arrears clearance progress

4 hrs ago | 19 Views

UK still holding unto Zimbabwean skulls

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Zimbabwe exempts immigrants from ban on importing older vehicles

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Cop testifies in hired SA hitmen's trial

4 hrs ago | 54 Views

UZ triumphs in National Moot Court competition

4 hrs ago | 31 Views

'ZANU PF is a party of vagabonds,' says party councillor

16 hrs ago | 1057 Views

Police investigates theft and robbery cases in Masvingo and Bulawayo

18 hrs ago | 626 Views

Zimbabwe police arrests 3, kills 1 in anti-smuggling operation

18 hrs ago | 747 Views

Zimbabwe police names and shames drug barons - list

18 hrs ago | 1780 Views

Zanu-PF gold baron refutes owing US$3m in gold deliveries, threatens

19 hrs ago | 1751 Views

Selling fuel in Zimbabwe's local currency will stabilising the ZiG

20 hrs ago | 1866 Views

Prophet Magaya does not have O-levels?

20 hrs ago | 4498 Views

Another EFF MP has called it quits

20 hrs ago | 1631 Views

Ex-CIO boss reveals Military Intelligence role in Baba Jukwa scandal

20 hrs ago | 2257 Views

Blade Nzimande told to resign

21 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Zimbabwe faces high teenage pregnancy rates

21 hrs ago | 245 Views

10-year-old girl commits suicide in Bulawayo

21 hrs ago | 610 Views

Trial begins for Zimbabwe police shooting

21 hrs ago | 416 Views

Zanu-PF MP engages IT experts to curb stocktheft

22 hrs ago | 134 Views

Munhumutapa presents a bill to amend Section 283 of the Constitution

22 hrs ago | 647 Views

Mbare fire evidence disappears

23 hrs ago | 582 Views