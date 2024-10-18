Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZimAlloys resumes chrome smelting

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ZimAlloys, a ferrochrome producer based in Gweru, has restarted its chrome smelting operations after an 11-year break, thanks to a US$7 million investment from Kuvimba Mining House. The company's revival marks a significant step forward for Zimbabwe's economy and demonstrates the country's resilience in the face of illegal economic sanctions imposed by the West.

Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Owen Ncube, hailed the development during a tour of the ZimAlloys plant in Gweru on Tuesday. He emphasized the importance of this breakthrough for the nation's efforts to revitalize its productive sector using internal funding models.

"ZimAlloys is a flagship company in the Midlands Province and one of the largest producers of ferrochrome, a key ingredient in stainless steel production," said Ncube. "Despite the negative effects of sanctions and a depressed global ferrochrome market, the company has resumed operations, reflecting the Second Republic's commitment to industrializing the economy under the visionary leadership of President Mnangagwa."

The resumption of production at ZimAlloys is expected to contribute significantly to Zimbabwe's export revenues, as ferrochrome remains a vital commodity. Zimbabwe holds the world's second-largest reserves of chrome ore, and ZimAlloys' reopening strengthens the country's position in the global market.

Ncube praised ZimAlloys management for steering the company through difficult times, retaining around 300 employees while preparing for the restart of smelting operations. He also commended the New Dispensation for creating a favorable investment environment, which has been key to the company's revival.

"So far, US$7 million has been invested in smelting operations, chrome washing plants in Mutorashanga and Lalapanzi, and new mining equipment," Ncube said. "This investment will enhance production, with the current capacity reaching around 4,000 tonnes per annum."

Looking ahead, ZimAlloys plans to expand its operations significantly. By 2025, the company aims to invest in a 13.5MVA semi-closed furnace, which will increase production capacity to 24,000 tonnes per year. By 2026, an additional 31 MVA furnace is planned, raising production to 48,000 tonnes annually.

Ncube highlighted that these developments are aligned with the Second Republic's broader economic goals, including the pursuit of an upper-middle-income society by 2030. "These efforts reflect the Government's focus on creating employment and improving livelihoods through the exploitation of natural resources," he said.

The Minister also pointed out that the Midlands Province has been a major beneficiary of these economic policies, posting the highest GDP growth in 2022, with mining leading the way.

"The mining sector's contribution stood at 27.3 percent, driven by minerals such as gold, platinum, chrome, and diamonds. The discovery of lithium and coal bed methane further underscores the province's mining potential," he added.

Ncube commended ZimAlloys for its corporate social responsibility, including on-the-job training programs and community empowerment initiatives for women and youth in Lalapanzi. He also urged all mining companies to prioritize environmental protection to ensure the sustainability of the sector.

"Today's tour of ZimAlloys highlights the tangible progress made by the Second Republic in achieving its development goals. Zimbabwe is open for business, and Vision 2030 is indeed realistic and achievable," concluded Ncube.

ZimAlloys' return to production is a testament to the resilience of Zimbabwe's industrial sector and its determination to overcome external pressures, driving forward toward economic growth and prosperity.

Source - The Herald

Comments

3bedroomed house in northend, bulawayo


Must Read

Godfrey Tsenengamu files police report over parody X (Twitter) account

9 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe's resilience: A nation's ability to overcome economic challenges, from sanctions to currency instability

20 mins ago | 4 Views

6 bodies recovered after Kwekwe mine collapses

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Businessman cleared of stock theft

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Tsvangirai had a team of CIO officers for protection

2 hrs ago | 471 Views

U.S. Ambassador calls for reforms in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Tafadzwa Bandama appointed new Director-General of Zimstat

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zimbabwe paying Ian Smith regime debt used for fighting liberators

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

Govt, Bulawayo turn abandoned buildings into drug rehab centres

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Families losing inheritance due to lack of knowledge

3 hrs ago | 266 Views

Zimbabwe is undermining the ZiG by overspending

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

George Guvamatanga rules out Zimbabwe exchange-rate convergence

3 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zimbabwe govt keeps civil servants' salaries at 12% of GDP

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

ConCourt dismisses US$97K suit from former Old Mutual employee

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Timba-led Chamisa faction fails

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Mapeza refuses to throw in the towel

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

MPs demand clarity on Zimbabwe govt's Mpox response plan

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

ZiG devaluation amid rising gold prices raises lots of questions

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Divorcee ordered to stay with estranged wife

4 hrs ago | 165 Views

Jeys Marabini celebrated at concert honouring his musical legacy

4 hrs ago | 34 Views

Teacher (42) in court for raping pupil

4 hrs ago | 150 Views

CTC to investigate surge of counterfeit toothpaste in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 80 Views

Con-artist on the prowl in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Cellphones reveal incriminating evidence in kidnapping plot

4 hrs ago | 130 Views

Mnangagwa lauds exports surge

4 hrs ago | 32 Views

Armed robbers strike again in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 520 Views

Zimbabwe's SADC Chairmanship offers new opportunities

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

Govt happy with arrears clearance progress

4 hrs ago | 19 Views

Over 1,000 beneficiaries receive title deeds in Epworth

4 hrs ago | 30 Views

UK still holding unto Zimbabwean skulls

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Zimbabwe exempts immigrants from ban on importing older vehicles

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Cop testifies in hired SA hitmen's trial

4 hrs ago | 54 Views

UZ triumphs in National Moot Court competition

4 hrs ago | 31 Views

'ZANU PF is a party of vagabonds,' says party councillor

16 hrs ago | 1057 Views

Police investigates theft and robbery cases in Masvingo and Bulawayo

18 hrs ago | 626 Views

Zimbabwe police arrests 3, kills 1 in anti-smuggling operation

18 hrs ago | 747 Views

Zimbabwe police names and shames drug barons - list

18 hrs ago | 1781 Views

Zanu-PF gold baron refutes owing US$3m in gold deliveries, threatens

19 hrs ago | 1752 Views

Selling fuel in Zimbabwe's local currency will stabilising the ZiG

20 hrs ago | 1868 Views

Prophet Magaya does not have O-levels?

20 hrs ago | 4499 Views

Another EFF MP has called it quits

20 hrs ago | 1633 Views

Ex-CIO boss reveals Military Intelligence role in Baba Jukwa scandal

20 hrs ago | 2259 Views

Blade Nzimande told to resign

21 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Zimbabwe faces high teenage pregnancy rates

21 hrs ago | 245 Views

10-year-old girl commits suicide in Bulawayo

21 hrs ago | 610 Views

Trial begins for Zimbabwe police shooting

21 hrs ago | 416 Views

Zanu-PF MP engages IT experts to curb stocktheft

22 hrs ago | 134 Views

Munhumutapa presents a bill to amend Section 283 of the Constitution

22 hrs ago | 648 Views

Mbare fire evidence disappears

23 hrs ago | 582 Views