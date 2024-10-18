Latest News Editor's Choice


Armed robbers strike again in Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago
In a brazen act of armed robbery, seven suspects stormed a steel company in Bulawayo on 15 October 2024, making off with $32,500 and ZAR300 in cash. The heist comes just days after a $4 million robbery at a city bank, adding to growing concerns about a spike in violent crimes in the city.

National Police Spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the robbery, stating that the armed men, wielding pistols and a pick, subdued the company's staff before stealing the cash.

"Seven unknown male suspects, armed with pistols and a pick, entered the steel company and tied up two security guards and 12 workers with shoelaces. One worker was struck on the head with a pick after attempting to escape," said Commissioner Nyathi.

The robbers also confiscated valuables and mobile phones before making their escape with the money. The worker who was injured during the robbery is reportedly recovering, but the incident has sparked fear among business owners in the area.

In a separate incident, a cash-in-transit vehicle transporting $20,000 was robbed in Masvingo on 16 October 2024. The vehicle, belonging to a private security company, was on its way from Beitbridge to Mutare when the crew offered lifts to two unknown passengers at Lutumba Service Centre and Machiloni, Beitbridge. The passengers were dropped off at Rutenga and Ngundu, and it was only upon arriving at Ngundu that the crew discovered a locked metal cash box containing the money had gone missing.

Police are appealing for information to aid in the investigations. Commissioner Nyathi urged members of the public with any leads to contact the National Complaints Desk at (0242) 70 3631, or via WhatsApp on 0712 800 197, or report at any nearest police station.

These incidents have raised alarm over the recent surge in armed robberies, particularly targeting cash and businesses, with authorities under pressure to bring the culprits to justice.

Source - The Chronicle

