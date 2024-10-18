Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa lauds exports surge

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has commended Zimbabwe's productive sector for its significant role in driving exports of goods and services, calling it a vital catalyst for the country's industrialisation and socio-economic transformation. This initiative aligns with his vision of establishing an upper-middle-income economy by 2030.

Speaking at the official opening of the ZimTrade Annual Exporters Conference at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC) in Bulawayo, the President highlighted that Zimbabwean exports surged to US$4.56 billion in the first eight months of 2024, a 1.8% increase from US$4.48 billion in the same period last year. He expressed optimism that, despite the sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe since the early 2000s, citizens are turning challenges into opportunities.

"The growth trajectory of our exports is a testament to the country's industrial resilience and our determination to achieve economic growth and prosperity," said President Mnangagwa. He emphasized that the resurgent domestic production, bolstered by proactive policy measures under the Second Republic, positions Zimbabwe to not only meet its needs but also to exert a strong influence in the global marketplace.

The President noted that the growth in exports has been significantly driven by the horticulture sector and value-added products, which increased by 5.2% and 2.3%, respectively. He commended ZimTrade for its strategic approach in clustering key sectors to expand Zimbabwean companies into both traditional and emerging markets.

"This year's ZimTrade Exporters Conference, themed ‘Qala, Tanga, Start,' underscores the importance of inclusivity in exporting and growing our economy," he stated. He urged exporters to diversify and enhance their product portfolios to remain competitive in an evolving global landscape.

President Mnangagwa also emphasized the importance of sound research and development to achieve these benchmarks. He announced the establishment of innovation hubs at all State universities to foster innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancement, which he believes will improve production quality, particularly in agriculture and manufacturing.

"Technological advancement and knowledge transfer from continuous improvement and innovation can significantly enhance productivity and competitiveness," he explained.

He encouraged exporters to make bold decisions and seize opportunities in global markets, urging them to explore international trade and forge new connections for a more inclusive growth of exports across all provinces.

"Together, we can turn challenges into opportunities and ensure that Zimbabwe not only meets but exceeds its potential in the global marketplace," the President asserted.

In closing, he reaffirmed the government's commitment to principles of openness, fairness, and mutual benefit in trade relations, urging attendees to harness trade as a force for economic growth and social development.

"Let us write a chapter in Zimbabwe's history defined by resilience and shared prosperity," President Mnangagwa concluded, inspiring a sense of unity and purpose among local businesses and stakeholders.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments

3bedroomed house in northend, bulawayo


Must Read

Godfrey Tsenengamu files police report over parody X (Twitter) account

10 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe's resilience: A nation's ability to overcome economic challenges, from sanctions to currency instability

20 mins ago | 4 Views

6 bodies recovered after Kwekwe mine collapses

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Businessman cleared of stock theft

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Tsvangirai had a team of CIO officers for protection

2 hrs ago | 475 Views

U.S. Ambassador calls for reforms in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Tafadzwa Bandama appointed new Director-General of Zimstat

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwe paying Ian Smith regime debt used for fighting liberators

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

Govt, Bulawayo turn abandoned buildings into drug rehab centres

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Families losing inheritance due to lack of knowledge

3 hrs ago | 266 Views

Zimbabwe is undermining the ZiG by overspending

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

George Guvamatanga rules out Zimbabwe exchange-rate convergence

3 hrs ago | 265 Views

Zimbabwe govt keeps civil servants' salaries at 12% of GDP

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

ConCourt dismisses US$97K suit from former Old Mutual employee

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Timba-led Chamisa faction fails

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mapeza refuses to throw in the towel

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

MPs demand clarity on Zimbabwe govt's Mpox response plan

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

ZiG devaluation amid rising gold prices raises lots of questions

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Divorcee ordered to stay with estranged wife

4 hrs ago | 166 Views

Jeys Marabini celebrated at concert honouring his musical legacy

4 hrs ago | 34 Views

Teacher (42) in court for raping pupil

4 hrs ago | 150 Views

CTC to investigate surge of counterfeit toothpaste in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 80 Views

Con-artist on the prowl in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Cellphones reveal incriminating evidence in kidnapping plot

4 hrs ago | 130 Views

Armed robbers strike again in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 520 Views

Zimbabwe's SADC Chairmanship offers new opportunities

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

ZimAlloys resumes chrome smelting

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Govt happy with arrears clearance progress

4 hrs ago | 20 Views

Over 1,000 beneficiaries receive title deeds in Epworth

4 hrs ago | 30 Views

UK still holding unto Zimbabwean skulls

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Zimbabwe exempts immigrants from ban on importing older vehicles

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Cop testifies in hired SA hitmen's trial

4 hrs ago | 54 Views

UZ triumphs in National Moot Court competition

4 hrs ago | 31 Views

'ZANU PF is a party of vagabonds,' says party councillor

16 hrs ago | 1057 Views

Police investigates theft and robbery cases in Masvingo and Bulawayo

18 hrs ago | 626 Views

Zimbabwe police arrests 3, kills 1 in anti-smuggling operation

18 hrs ago | 748 Views

Zimbabwe police names and shames drug barons - list

18 hrs ago | 1781 Views

Zanu-PF gold baron refutes owing US$3m in gold deliveries, threatens

19 hrs ago | 1752 Views

Selling fuel in Zimbabwe's local currency will stabilising the ZiG

20 hrs ago | 1870 Views

Prophet Magaya does not have O-levels?

20 hrs ago | 4501 Views

Another EFF MP has called it quits

20 hrs ago | 1633 Views

Ex-CIO boss reveals Military Intelligence role in Baba Jukwa scandal

20 hrs ago | 2259 Views

Blade Nzimande told to resign

21 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Zimbabwe faces high teenage pregnancy rates

21 hrs ago | 245 Views

10-year-old girl commits suicide in Bulawayo

21 hrs ago | 610 Views

Trial begins for Zimbabwe police shooting

21 hrs ago | 416 Views

Zanu-PF MP engages IT experts to curb stocktheft

22 hrs ago | 134 Views

Munhumutapa presents a bill to amend Section 283 of the Constitution

22 hrs ago | 649 Views

Mbare fire evidence disappears

23 hrs ago | 582 Views