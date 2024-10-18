Mnangagwa lauds exports surge

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has commended Zimbabwe's productive sector for its significant role in driving exports of goods and services, calling it a vital catalyst for the country's industrialisation and socio-economic transformation. This initiative aligns with his vision of establishing an upper-middle-income economy by 2030.Speaking at the official opening of the ZimTrade Annual Exporters Conference at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC) in Bulawayo, the President highlighted that Zimbabwean exports surged to US$4.56 billion in the first eight months of 2024, a 1.8% increase from US$4.48 billion in the same period last year. He expressed optimism that, despite the sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe since the early 2000s, citizens are turning challenges into opportunities."The growth trajectory of our exports is a testament to the country's industrial resilience and our determination to achieve economic growth and prosperity," said President Mnangagwa. He emphasized that the resurgent domestic production, bolstered by proactive policy measures under the Second Republic, positions Zimbabwe to not only meet its needs but also to exert a strong influence in the global marketplace.The President noted that the growth in exports has been significantly driven by the horticulture sector and value-added products, which increased by 5.2% and 2.3%, respectively. He commended ZimTrade for its strategic approach in clustering key sectors to expand Zimbabwean companies into both traditional and emerging markets."This year's ZimTrade Exporters Conference, themed ‘Qala, Tanga, Start,' underscores the importance of inclusivity in exporting and growing our economy," he stated. He urged exporters to diversify and enhance their product portfolios to remain competitive in an evolving global landscape.President Mnangagwa also emphasized the importance of sound research and development to achieve these benchmarks. He announced the establishment of innovation hubs at all State universities to foster innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancement, which he believes will improve production quality, particularly in agriculture and manufacturing."Technological advancement and knowledge transfer from continuous improvement and innovation can significantly enhance productivity and competitiveness," he explained.He encouraged exporters to make bold decisions and seize opportunities in global markets, urging them to explore international trade and forge new connections for a more inclusive growth of exports across all provinces."Together, we can turn challenges into opportunities and ensure that Zimbabwe not only meets but exceeds its potential in the global marketplace," the President asserted.In closing, he reaffirmed the government's commitment to principles of openness, fairness, and mutual benefit in trade relations, urging attendees to harness trade as a force for economic growth and social development."Let us write a chapter in Zimbabwe's history defined by resilience and shared prosperity," President Mnangagwa concluded, inspiring a sense of unity and purpose among local businesses and stakeholders.