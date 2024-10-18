Con-artist on the prowl in Bulawayo

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has issued a warning to organizations and the public about a fraudster impersonating one of its officials. Town Clerk Christopher Dube announced that a man named Mr. Mhlanga has been falsely presenting himself as a legal affairs officer of the council, demanding payment for alleged legal fees."The City of Bulawayo would like to distance itself from this individual and advise members of the public that there is no such individual in the city's staff complement or designation of legal affairs officer," Dube stated. He emphasized that the public should not make any payments to individuals claiming to represent the city council under these false pretenses.The fraudulent activities have reportedly targeted several businesses, leaving victims confused and financially impacted by the scam. Dube urged anyone approached by Mr. Mhlanga or similar impostors to report the matter to the authorities immediately.The council's warning serves as a reminder for the public to verify the identities of individuals claiming to represent official organizations, especially when financial transactions are involved. The BCC is committed to protecting the community and ensuring that such fraudulent schemes are reported and addressed promptly.