Teacher (42) in court for raping pupil

News / National

by Staff reporter

A TEACHER from Bethel College in Hopley Zone 6, Harare, yesterday appeared at the Harare Magistrates Courts facing a charge of raping his 10-year-old pupil during extra lessons.Harare regional magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa remanded Collen Banda in custody and advised him to approach the High Court for bail.He will return to court on November 9 for routine remand.It is the State's case that in August this year when schools closed for holidays, Banda approached the victim's father and offered to assist with extra lessons since he is a teacher.The minor's father agreed and she began to attend holiday lessons at the accused's private school.On an unknown date, Banda allegedly caressed the juvenile's private parts asking her if she knew anything about hugging and massaging.Banda allegedly raped her before threatening her with death if she revealed the matter to anyone.The prosecution alleged that the abuses continued on different days until the girl's father smelt a rat.He tasked one of his tenants' daughters to follow the minor during the extra lessons who peeped through the window and saw Banda and the complainant both naked.She reported the matter to neighbours who told the complainant's father when he returned from work.Mercy Masamvi appeared for the State.