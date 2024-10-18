Jeys Marabini celebrated at concert honouring his musical legacy

News / National

by Staff reporter

Friends, fans, and family will come together tomorrow to celebrate the life and career of one of Zimbabwe's music icons, Jeys Marabini, at a special concert in Bulawayo. The event, titled "Friends of Jeys Marabini in Concert," will take place at the Zimbabwe Music Academy, showcasing the immense talent and influence of the legendary singer and songwriter.Produced and curated by Sabela Music, under the direction of Saimon Mambazo-Phiri, the concert promises to be a vibrant celebration of Marabini's contributions to the music industry. Marabini expressed his gratitude for the honor, noting the importance of being recognized while still alive. He has traveled extensively worldwide and collaborated with many artists, solidifying his status in the music scene."This gesture means a lot to me," Marabini said. "It is essential for artists to receive their due recognition during their lifetime. I can't thank Mambazo-Phiri enough for this opportunity."The initiative comes in response to criticisms that the music industry often pays tribute to artists only after their passing, prompting discussions on the need for greater acknowledgment of living legends.NewsDay Life & Style spoke to several artists and stakeholders from Bulawayo about Marabini's significant milestone. Iyasa founder Nkululeko Dube praised Marabini as a pioneer in the industry, stating, "He opened doors locally and internationally for many local artists in Zimbabwe. He was one of the first to make a name in Europe and invite artists to showcase their work there through his promotion company, Equator."Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube also congratulated Marabini, emphasizing the importance of his influence on younger artists. "As a province and as a country, we wish him many more years of good health and great music. Young artists could learn a lot from his patience and respect for others," she said.Fellow songstress Thandy Dhlana-Jele expressed her pride in being part of the concert, highlighting the honor of performing alongside a music legend. "It validates my talent and hard work. All our fans should expect the best," she added.A diverse lineup of artists is set to perform, including Mzoe7, Steve Dyer, and Pastor Barack Mbeu, ensuring a night filled with exceptional music and celebration. The concert promises to be a fitting tribute to Jeys Marabini, honoring his remarkable contributions to Zimbabwean music over the years.