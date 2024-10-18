Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZiG devaluation amid rising gold prices raises lots of questions

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi faced tough questions in Parliament on Wednesday regarding the recent devaluation of the Zimbabwe Gold currency (ZiG) despite soaring gold prices on the international market. The ZiG has plummeted to a current exchange rate of US$1.65 from US$1.99 on September 27, reflecting a significant depreciation.

Introduced in April this year, the ZiG was marketed as a stable currency backed by gold and foreign reserves. As of October 10, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor John Mushayavanhu reported that the currency was supported by approximately US$450 million in foreign reserves.

Mbizo legislator Cobarn Madzivanyika (Citizens Coalition for Change) raised concerns about public trust in the ZiG as a reliable store of value amid the current crisis. He highlighted the contradiction between the rising price of gold and the deteriorating value of the ZiG, questioning the government's ability to maintain confidence in the currency.

"How can people trust the ZiG as a store of value under these circumstances?" Madzivanyika asked. "With the currency losing value while gold prices are rising, what measures will you take to resolve this inconsistency?"

In response, Minister Ziyambi defended the ZiG, stating it is backed by a combination of gold, foreign currency, and other precious minerals totaling around US$400 million. He emphasized that the current amount of ZiG in circulation is about ZWG10.6 billion, and the government is aware of the currency's dynamics in the market.

Ziyambi explained, "If the government decided today to buy back the ZiG using our reserves, the rate would not exceed ZWG23.5 per US dollar." He reassured lawmakers that the government monitors its payments to ensure they align with market capacities.

However, he clarified the distinction between backing and pegging currencies, stating, "The idea that the currency was pegged to gold is incorrect. Backing involves reserves, while pegging is not allowed in our monetary policy."

The session intensified when Hwedza North legislator Itai Ndudzo (Zanu-PF) called for Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion Minister Mthuli Ncube to deliver a ministerial statement addressing the alarming devaluation of the ZiG. Ndudzo pointed out the troubling reality of a gold-backed currency losing value by 44% and the urgent need for interventions to protect the livelihoods of Zimbabwean pensioners, war veterans, civil servants, and the general public who are paid in the local currency.

"Minister Ncube must explain this disequilibrium and outline the measures being implemented to safeguard the public's interests in light of this significant devaluation," Ndudzo asserted.

The ongoing discussions in Parliament highlight growing concerns over Zimbabwe's monetary policy and the stability of the ZiG, as legislators demand transparency and effective strategies to restore confidence in the national currency.

Source - newsday
More on: #ZiG, #Devaluation, #Gold

Comments

3bedroomed house in northend, bulawayo


Must Read

Godfrey Tsenengamu files police report over parody X (Twitter) account

10 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe's resilience: A nation's ability to overcome economic challenges, from sanctions to currency instability

21 mins ago | 4 Views

6 bodies recovered after Kwekwe mine collapses

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Businessman cleared of stock theft

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Tsvangirai had a team of CIO officers for protection

2 hrs ago | 479 Views

U.S. Ambassador calls for reforms in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Tafadzwa Bandama appointed new Director-General of Zimstat

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwe paying Ian Smith regime debt used for fighting liberators

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

Govt, Bulawayo turn abandoned buildings into drug rehab centres

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Families losing inheritance due to lack of knowledge

3 hrs ago | 266 Views

Zimbabwe is undermining the ZiG by overspending

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

George Guvamatanga rules out Zimbabwe exchange-rate convergence

3 hrs ago | 266 Views

Zimbabwe govt keeps civil servants' salaries at 12% of GDP

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

ConCourt dismisses US$97K suit from former Old Mutual employee

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Timba-led Chamisa faction fails

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mapeza refuses to throw in the towel

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

MPs demand clarity on Zimbabwe govt's Mpox response plan

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Divorcee ordered to stay with estranged wife

4 hrs ago | 166 Views

Jeys Marabini celebrated at concert honouring his musical legacy

4 hrs ago | 34 Views

Teacher (42) in court for raping pupil

4 hrs ago | 150 Views

CTC to investigate surge of counterfeit toothpaste in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 80 Views

Con-artist on the prowl in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Cellphones reveal incriminating evidence in kidnapping plot

4 hrs ago | 131 Views

Mnangagwa lauds exports surge

4 hrs ago | 32 Views

Armed robbers strike again in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 522 Views

Zimbabwe's SADC Chairmanship offers new opportunities

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

ZimAlloys resumes chrome smelting

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Govt happy with arrears clearance progress

4 hrs ago | 20 Views

Over 1,000 beneficiaries receive title deeds in Epworth

4 hrs ago | 30 Views

UK still holding unto Zimbabwean skulls

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Zimbabwe exempts immigrants from ban on importing older vehicles

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Cop testifies in hired SA hitmen's trial

4 hrs ago | 54 Views

UZ triumphs in National Moot Court competition

4 hrs ago | 31 Views

'ZANU PF is a party of vagabonds,' says party councillor

16 hrs ago | 1057 Views

Police investigates theft and robbery cases in Masvingo and Bulawayo

18 hrs ago | 626 Views

Zimbabwe police arrests 3, kills 1 in anti-smuggling operation

18 hrs ago | 748 Views

Zimbabwe police names and shames drug barons - list

18 hrs ago | 1781 Views

Zanu-PF gold baron refutes owing US$3m in gold deliveries, threatens

19 hrs ago | 1753 Views

Selling fuel in Zimbabwe's local currency will stabilising the ZiG

20 hrs ago | 1871 Views

Prophet Magaya does not have O-levels?

20 hrs ago | 4504 Views

Another EFF MP has called it quits

20 hrs ago | 1633 Views

Ex-CIO boss reveals Military Intelligence role in Baba Jukwa scandal

20 hrs ago | 2259 Views

Blade Nzimande told to resign

21 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Zimbabwe faces high teenage pregnancy rates

21 hrs ago | 245 Views

10-year-old girl commits suicide in Bulawayo

21 hrs ago | 610 Views

Trial begins for Zimbabwe police shooting

21 hrs ago | 416 Views

Zanu-PF MP engages IT experts to curb stocktheft

22 hrs ago | 134 Views

Munhumutapa presents a bill to amend Section 283 of the Constitution

22 hrs ago | 649 Views

Mbare fire evidence disappears

23 hrs ago | 582 Views