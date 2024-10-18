Latest News Editor's Choice


MPs demand clarity on Zimbabwe govt's Mpox response plan

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Lawmakers in Zimbabwe put Health and Child Care Deputy Minister Sleiman Kwidini under scrutiny on Wednesday, seeking detailed explanations regarding the government's response to the recently confirmed cases of mpox in Harare and Mberengwa.

Hatcliffe MP Juliana Makuvire initiated the questioning, asking Kwidini to outline the measures implemented to prevent the spread of the virus within the country. In his response, Kwidini reassured the legislators that Zimbabwe is prepared to handle mpox and any potential pandemics.

"Since we first heard about this disease, our surveillance teams have been actively tracking and screening travelers coming into the country for any symptoms," Kwidini stated. He emphasized that confirmed cases would be placed in isolation to limit the transmission of the virus.

"We are conducting training across Zimbabwe, particularly in district hospitals, to ensure that healthcare workers, including village health workers, can quickly identify the signs and symptoms of mpox," he added. The deputy minister also highlighted ongoing contact tracing efforts for those who have interacted with the confirmed cases.

Mashonaland West Proportional Representation MP Mutsa Murombedzi pressed for a more comprehensive response, while Kariba MP Shine Gwangwawa raised concerns about funding for healthcare workers managing mpox-infected patients. Kwidini responded by stating that healthcare professionals should not require monetary incentives to fulfill their duties, emphasizing the importance of providing personal protective equipment (PPE).

"What is vital is that we provide PPE for our healthcare workers. While a token of appreciation is nice, it should not overshadow the fundamental needs like PPE," he said.

Kwekwe Central legislator Judith Tobaiwa followed up with a question about long-term strategies for managing recurring pandemics. Kwidini maintained that the government responds to pandemics as they arise, stating, "We cannot predict what will come after mpox, so we cannot prepare for a pandemic that is unknown."

The discussion comes as the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization have declared mpox a public health emergency. Since monitoring began in 2022, over 100,000 confirmed cases and more than 200 deaths have been reported across more than 120 countries globally.

As the situation develops, lawmakers continue to seek clarity on the government's preparedness and response strategies to ensure public safety and health in the face of emerging health threats.

Source - newsday
