Mapeza refuses to throw in the towel

News / National

by Staff reporter

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza remains optimistic about his team's chances in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, despite trailing nine points behind leaders Simba Bhora. With only five matches left in the season, Mapeza believes his side can still bridge the gap.Currently, FC Platinum sits at 51 points, while Shamva-based Simba Bhora leads with 60 points. The platinum miners have struggled in the second half of the season, managing only one win in their last five outings, which include three draws and a defeat. Their recent 2-2 draw against Hwange was particularly telling, as they squandered a two-goal lead, highlighting ongoing defensive issues.Looking ahead, FC Platinum faces a crucial test on Saturday when they host Yadah FC at Mandava Stadium. The reverse fixture ended in a draw, and Mapeza's side will be eager to secure all three points this time around."We must keep believing. I'm not one to give up easily. With 15 points still to play for, let's push and see what happens," Mapeza stated. "Until the last two games, we can't concede defeat. In football, anything can happen. We need to maintain belief and faith. That's the most important thing."Adding to the challenge, Yadah's star player Khama Billiat is expected to return for the match after missing Wednesday's rescheduled Chibuku Super Cup tie against Dynamos.Meanwhile, Simba Bhora will also be looking to maintain their lead as they prepare to face Herentals tomorrow. With the title race heating up, both teams will be eager to capitalize on any opportunities in the closing matches of the season.