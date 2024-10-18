Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mapeza refuses to throw in the towel

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza remains optimistic about his team's chances in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, despite trailing nine points behind leaders Simba Bhora. With only five matches left in the season, Mapeza believes his side can still bridge the gap.

Currently, FC Platinum sits at 51 points, while Shamva-based Simba Bhora leads with 60 points. The platinum miners have struggled in the second half of the season, managing only one win in their last five outings, which include three draws and a defeat. Their recent 2-2 draw against Hwange was particularly telling, as they squandered a two-goal lead, highlighting ongoing defensive issues.

Looking ahead, FC Platinum faces a crucial test on Saturday when they host Yadah FC at Mandava Stadium. The reverse fixture ended in a draw, and Mapeza's side will be eager to secure all three points this time around.

"We must keep believing. I'm not one to give up easily. With 15 points still to play for, let's push and see what happens," Mapeza stated. "Until the last two games, we can't concede defeat. In football, anything can happen. We need to maintain belief and faith. That's the most important thing."

Adding to the challenge, Yadah's star player Khama Billiat is expected to return for the match after missing Wednesday's rescheduled Chibuku Super Cup tie against Dynamos.

Meanwhile, Simba Bhora will also be looking to maintain their lead as they prepare to face Herentals tomorrow. With the title race heating up, both teams will be eager to capitalize on any opportunities in the closing matches of the season.

Source - newsday
More on: #Mapeza, #Towel, #PSL

Comments

3bedroomed house in northend, bulawayo


Must Read

Godfrey Tsenengamu files police report over parody X (Twitter) account

10 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe's resilience: A nation's ability to overcome economic challenges, from sanctions to currency instability

21 mins ago | 4 Views

6 bodies recovered after Kwekwe mine collapses

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Businessman cleared of stock theft

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Tsvangirai had a team of CIO officers for protection

2 hrs ago | 480 Views

U.S. Ambassador calls for reforms in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Tafadzwa Bandama appointed new Director-General of Zimstat

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwe paying Ian Smith regime debt used for fighting liberators

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

Govt, Bulawayo turn abandoned buildings into drug rehab centres

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Families losing inheritance due to lack of knowledge

3 hrs ago | 267 Views

Zimbabwe is undermining the ZiG by overspending

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

George Guvamatanga rules out Zimbabwe exchange-rate convergence

3 hrs ago | 267 Views

Zimbabwe govt keeps civil servants' salaries at 12% of GDP

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

ConCourt dismisses US$97K suit from former Old Mutual employee

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Timba-led Chamisa faction fails

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

MPs demand clarity on Zimbabwe govt's Mpox response plan

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

ZiG devaluation amid rising gold prices raises lots of questions

4 hrs ago | 92 Views

Divorcee ordered to stay with estranged wife

4 hrs ago | 166 Views

Jeys Marabini celebrated at concert honouring his musical legacy

4 hrs ago | 34 Views

Teacher (42) in court for raping pupil

4 hrs ago | 150 Views

CTC to investigate surge of counterfeit toothpaste in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 80 Views

Con-artist on the prowl in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Cellphones reveal incriminating evidence in kidnapping plot

4 hrs ago | 131 Views

Mnangagwa lauds exports surge

4 hrs ago | 32 Views

Armed robbers strike again in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 524 Views

Zimbabwe's SADC Chairmanship offers new opportunities

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

ZimAlloys resumes chrome smelting

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Govt happy with arrears clearance progress

4 hrs ago | 20 Views

Over 1,000 beneficiaries receive title deeds in Epworth

4 hrs ago | 30 Views

UK still holding unto Zimbabwean skulls

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Zimbabwe exempts immigrants from ban on importing older vehicles

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Cop testifies in hired SA hitmen's trial

4 hrs ago | 54 Views

UZ triumphs in National Moot Court competition

4 hrs ago | 31 Views

'ZANU PF is a party of vagabonds,' says party councillor

16 hrs ago | 1057 Views

Police investigates theft and robbery cases in Masvingo and Bulawayo

18 hrs ago | 626 Views

Zimbabwe police arrests 3, kills 1 in anti-smuggling operation

18 hrs ago | 748 Views

Zimbabwe police names and shames drug barons - list

18 hrs ago | 1781 Views

Zanu-PF gold baron refutes owing US$3m in gold deliveries, threatens

19 hrs ago | 1753 Views

Selling fuel in Zimbabwe's local currency will stabilising the ZiG

20 hrs ago | 1871 Views

Prophet Magaya does not have O-levels?

20 hrs ago | 4504 Views

Another EFF MP has called it quits

20 hrs ago | 1634 Views

Ex-CIO boss reveals Military Intelligence role in Baba Jukwa scandal

20 hrs ago | 2259 Views

Blade Nzimande told to resign

21 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Zimbabwe faces high teenage pregnancy rates

21 hrs ago | 245 Views

10-year-old girl commits suicide in Bulawayo

21 hrs ago | 610 Views

Trial begins for Zimbabwe police shooting

21 hrs ago | 416 Views

Zanu-PF MP engages IT experts to curb stocktheft

22 hrs ago | 134 Views

Munhumutapa presents a bill to amend Section 283 of the Constitution

22 hrs ago | 649 Views

Mbare fire evidence disappears

23 hrs ago | 582 Views