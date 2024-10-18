Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ConCourt dismisses US$97K suit from former Old Mutual employee

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) has dismissed a US$97,247 lawsuit filed by Christmas Mazarire, a former employee of Old Mutual Shared Service, who was challenging the computation of his retrenchment package.

Mazarire had cited several respondents in his application, including his employer Old Mutual Shared Service, the retrenchment board, the Minister of Public Service, and the Attorney-General. The case was heard by Justices Paddington Garwe, Rita Makarau, and Ben Hlatshwayo.

In his application, Mazarire accused Old Mutual and the retrenchment board of violating his labor rights, as guaranteed under Section 65 of the Constitution. He claimed that his rights to a fair hearing and to equal protection and benefit of the law were infringed upon, particularly in relation to a Supreme Court ruling regarding his retrenchment.

Mazarire sought a declaration that the Supreme Court's ruling was unconstitutional and requested that Old Mutual be ordered to pay him US$97,247.

According to court documents, Mazarire was retrenched without notice in 2014. After his dismissal, he approached the High Court, which ordered his reinstatement along with restoration of his salary and benefits. Following this, in July 2014, Old Mutual reinstated him but quickly issued another notice of its intention to retrench him again.

In March 2015, the Retrenchment Board approved Old Mutual's application to retrench Mazarire. On April 16, 2015, Old Mutual paid him a sum of money calculated based on his pensionable salary, excluding non-pensionable benefits and allowances. Mazarire alleged that this calculation prejudiced him, leading to a loss of US$97,247.07 due to the exclusion of his entitled benefits.

Dissatisfied with the decision, Mazarire sought a review from the Labour Court, which dismissed his application. He subsequently filed for leave to appeal to the Supreme Court, which he initially received, but later sought direct access to the ConCourt.

However, the ConCourt ruled that Mazarire's application was improperly pleaded and thus incompetent. The judges stated that the application did not raise a constitutional issue that would warrant the court's jurisdiction.

"It is, therefore, my conclusion that the intended application does not raise a constitutional issue that will trigger the jurisdiction of this court. It follows that it is not in the interests of justice that direct access to the court be granted," the judges ruled.

As a result, the court dismissed Mazarire's application, ordering that each party bear its own costs.

Source - newsday

Comments

3bedroomed house in northend, bulawayo


Must Read

6 bodies recovered after Kwekwe mine collapses

49 mins ago | 68 Views

Businessman cleared of stock theft

49 mins ago | 60 Views

Tsvangirai had a team of CIO officers for protection

56 mins ago | 195 Views

U.S. Ambassador calls for reforms in Zimbabwe

56 mins ago | 65 Views

Tafadzwa Bandama appointed new Director-General of Zimstat

57 mins ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwe paying Ian Smith regime debt used for fighting liberators

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Govt, Bulawayo turn abandoned buildings into drug rehab centres

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

Families losing inheritance due to lack of knowledge

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zimbabwe is undermining the ZiG by overspending

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

George Guvamatanga rules out Zimbabwe exchange-rate convergence

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

Zimbabwe govt keeps civil servants' salaries at 12% of GDP

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

Timba-led Chamisa faction fails

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Mapeza refuses to throw in the towel

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

MPs demand clarity on Zimbabwe govt's Mpox response plan

3 hrs ago | 23 Views

ZiG devaluation amid rising gold prices raises lots of questions

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Divorcee ordered to stay with estranged wife

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Jeys Marabini celebrated at concert honouring his musical legacy

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

Teacher (42) in court for raping pupil

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

CTC to investigate surge of counterfeit toothpaste in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Con-artist on the prowl in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Cellphones reveal incriminating evidence in kidnapping plot

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Mnangagwa lauds exports surge

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Armed robbers strike again in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 415 Views

Zimbabwe's SADC Chairmanship offers new opportunities

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

ZimAlloys resumes chrome smelting

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Govt happy with arrears clearance progress

3 hrs ago | 19 Views

Over 1,000 beneficiaries receive title deeds in Epworth

3 hrs ago | 28 Views

UK still holding unto Zimbabwean skulls

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe exempts immigrants from ban on importing older vehicles

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Cop testifies in hired SA hitmen's trial

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

UZ triumphs in National Moot Court competition

3 hrs ago | 28 Views

'ZANU PF is a party of vagabonds,' says party councillor

15 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Police investigates theft and robbery cases in Masvingo and Bulawayo

17 hrs ago | 625 Views

Zimbabwe police arrests 3, kills 1 in anti-smuggling operation

17 hrs ago | 732 Views

Zimbabwe police names and shames drug barons - list

17 hrs ago | 1764 Views

Zanu-PF gold baron refutes owing US$3m in gold deliveries, threatens

18 hrs ago | 1653 Views

Selling fuel in Zimbabwe's local currency will stabilising the ZiG

19 hrs ago | 1797 Views

Prophet Magaya does not have O-levels?

19 hrs ago | 4376 Views

Another EFF MP has called it quits

20 hrs ago | 1601 Views

Ex-CIO boss reveals Military Intelligence role in Baba Jukwa scandal

20 hrs ago | 2218 Views

Blade Nzimande told to resign

20 hrs ago | 1186 Views

Zimbabwe faces high teenage pregnancy rates

20 hrs ago | 237 Views

10-year-old girl commits suicide in Bulawayo

20 hrs ago | 596 Views

Trial begins for Zimbabwe police shooting

20 hrs ago | 406 Views

Zanu-PF MP engages IT experts to curb stocktheft

21 hrs ago | 134 Views

Munhumutapa presents a bill to amend Section 283 of the Constitution

21 hrs ago | 640 Views

Mbare fire evidence disappears

22 hrs ago | 573 Views

Otis Fraser to headline Bulawayo's Old School gig

22 hrs ago | 329 Views

Gwayi-Tshangani Lake: A timeline of missed deadlines and delays

23 hrs ago | 822 Views