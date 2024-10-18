Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe govt keeps civil servants' salaries at 12% of GDP

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwean government has announced that it will maintain civil servants' salaries at 12% of the gross domestic product (GDP), using GDP growth as the benchmark for future salary improvements. This decision comes as public sector workers begin receiving backdated salary adjustments, with the government reaffirming its commitment to ensuring a living wage.

The salary review saw the lowest-paid civil servants receive an increase from US$324 to US$364, effective from September, representing a modest US$40 raise. Additionally, civil servants have been assured of their usual annual bonuses, set to be disbursed next month and in December, following a recent National Joint Negotiating Council meeting.

However, the salary review has faced criticism, particularly from teachers, who have deemed the increment insufficient. Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe president Takavafira Zhou highlighted the need for a salary adjustment that reflects the recent devaluation of the local currency, the ZiG, stating that civil servants deserve an increase that aligns with the depreciation and their cost of living.

"The civil servants did not get an adjustment of the ZiG component, nor did they receive a significant salary increase. This is baffling and nauseating," Zhou commented, noting that the current compensation does not meet the market value following currency depreciation.

During the Employers' Confederation of Zimbabwe's 42nd Annual Congress in Victoria Falls, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister July Moyo explained that the government has agreed to cap civil service salaries at 12% of GDP, asserting that exceeding this threshold could destabilize the economy.

Moyo stated, "Any country that pays their workers more than 12% of GDP is in trouble," emphasizing that adherence to this guideline is essential for economic stability. He indicated that salary increases would be contingent on GDP growth, suggesting that as the economy improves, so too will civil servants' salaries.

Despite the government's position, teachers' unions have expressed dissatisfaction with the salary adjustments. The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz) condemned the recent increment as a product of an "illegal joint negotiating platform." Secretary General Robson Chere criticized the Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU) for misrepresenting the outcome, calling for a genuine collective bargaining platform that allows for legitimate negotiations.

Chere argued, "The current outcome of the US$40 increment is a nullity. The exchange rate will wipe away the so-called increment as the bank rate is deliberately fixed below the real market rate."

The tension between the government and civil servants continues as teachers demand fair compensation that reflects their contributions and the economic realities they face.

Source - newsday

Comments

3bedroomed house in northend, bulawayo


Must Read

Godfrey Tsenengamu files police report over parody X (Twitter) account

11 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe's resilience: A nation's ability to overcome economic challenges, from sanctions to currency instability

22 mins ago | 4 Views

6 bodies recovered after Kwekwe mine collapses

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Businessman cleared of stock theft

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Tsvangirai had a team of CIO officers for protection

2 hrs ago | 481 Views

U.S. Ambassador calls for reforms in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Tafadzwa Bandama appointed new Director-General of Zimstat

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwe paying Ian Smith regime debt used for fighting liberators

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

Govt, Bulawayo turn abandoned buildings into drug rehab centres

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Families losing inheritance due to lack of knowledge

3 hrs ago | 267 Views

Zimbabwe is undermining the ZiG by overspending

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

George Guvamatanga rules out Zimbabwe exchange-rate convergence

3 hrs ago | 267 Views

ConCourt dismisses US$97K suit from former Old Mutual employee

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Timba-led Chamisa faction fails

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mapeza refuses to throw in the towel

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

MPs demand clarity on Zimbabwe govt's Mpox response plan

4 hrs ago | 24 Views

ZiG devaluation amid rising gold prices raises lots of questions

4 hrs ago | 92 Views

Divorcee ordered to stay with estranged wife

4 hrs ago | 166 Views

Jeys Marabini celebrated at concert honouring his musical legacy

4 hrs ago | 34 Views

Teacher (42) in court for raping pupil

4 hrs ago | 150 Views

CTC to investigate surge of counterfeit toothpaste in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 80 Views

Con-artist on the prowl in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Cellphones reveal incriminating evidence in kidnapping plot

4 hrs ago | 131 Views

Mnangagwa lauds exports surge

4 hrs ago | 32 Views

Armed robbers strike again in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 524 Views

Zimbabwe's SADC Chairmanship offers new opportunities

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

ZimAlloys resumes chrome smelting

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Govt happy with arrears clearance progress

4 hrs ago | 20 Views

Over 1,000 beneficiaries receive title deeds in Epworth

4 hrs ago | 30 Views

UK still holding unto Zimbabwean skulls

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Zimbabwe exempts immigrants from ban on importing older vehicles

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Cop testifies in hired SA hitmen's trial

4 hrs ago | 54 Views

UZ triumphs in National Moot Court competition

4 hrs ago | 31 Views

'ZANU PF is a party of vagabonds,' says party councillor

16 hrs ago | 1057 Views

Police investigates theft and robbery cases in Masvingo and Bulawayo

18 hrs ago | 626 Views

Zimbabwe police arrests 3, kills 1 in anti-smuggling operation

18 hrs ago | 748 Views

Zimbabwe police names and shames drug barons - list

18 hrs ago | 1781 Views

Zanu-PF gold baron refutes owing US$3m in gold deliveries, threatens

19 hrs ago | 1754 Views

Selling fuel in Zimbabwe's local currency will stabilising the ZiG

20 hrs ago | 1871 Views

Prophet Magaya does not have O-levels?

20 hrs ago | 4505 Views

Another EFF MP has called it quits

20 hrs ago | 1634 Views

Ex-CIO boss reveals Military Intelligence role in Baba Jukwa scandal

20 hrs ago | 2260 Views

Blade Nzimande told to resign

21 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Zimbabwe faces high teenage pregnancy rates

21 hrs ago | 245 Views

10-year-old girl commits suicide in Bulawayo

21 hrs ago | 610 Views

Trial begins for Zimbabwe police shooting

21 hrs ago | 416 Views

Zanu-PF MP engages IT experts to curb stocktheft

22 hrs ago | 134 Views

Munhumutapa presents a bill to amend Section 283 of the Constitution

22 hrs ago | 649 Views

Mbare fire evidence disappears

23 hrs ago | 582 Views