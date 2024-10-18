Families losing inheritance due to lack of knowledge

News / National

by Staff reporter

In a bid to safeguard family inheritances and prevent unnecessary hardships, Ward 28 Councillor Ntandoyenkosi Ndlovu has called on the Bulawayo local authority to educate residents about the importance of registering properties owned by deceased individuals.Ndlovu highlighted that many families in Bulawayo are unaware of the processes involved in transferring property after the death of a loved one, which often leads to significant legal challenges and emotional distress. "Many families face unnecessary hardships because they are unaware of how to handle the transfer of property after the death of a loved one," he stated.The councillor emphasized the need for a public awareness program that would empower families with the knowledge necessary to secure their rights and inheritances. "The failure to register deceased properties leads to complex legal battles, delayed inheritance processes, and sometimes the loss of family homes to unscrupulous individuals," he explained.Such situations create financial and emotional stress, particularly for vulnerable family members like widows who may lack the proper documentation or knowledge on how to secure their property rights.To tackle this pressing issue, Ndlovu proposed that the council partner with legal experts, community leaders, and local media to conduct educational campaigns. "By addressing this issue head-on, we will protect families from exploitation and ensure that property rights are preserved, providing stability and security for future generations," he said.The councillor's initiative seeks to create a more informed community where families are equipped to navigate the complexities of property inheritance, ultimately leading to a stronger and more resilient society.