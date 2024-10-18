Latest News Editor's Choice


Govt, Bulawayo turn abandoned buildings into drug rehab centres

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The government, in collaboration with the Bulawayo City Council (BCC), has embarked on an initiative to identify and renovate abandoned buildings for use as rehabilitation centres for drug abusers. This announcement was made by Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Permanent Secretary Paul Nyoni, who highlighted the urgent need for such facilities in the city.

Nyoni expressed concern over the lack of rehabilitation centres despite the presence of numerous idle buildings in the central business district. "We are working to convert a ward at the Ingutsheni Psychiatric Hospital in Bulawayo, which has a capacity of 20 beds, specifically for rehabilitation purposes," he stated.

In addition to the renovations at Ingutsheni, Nyoni mentioned that the facility at Emakhandeni is also being refurbished to serve as a drop-in centre for outpatients, alleviating some of the pressure on Ingutsheni Hospital. "The facility at Lobengula will also be resourced to handle more cases," he added.

Recent reports from authorities at Ingutsheni Hospital indicated that approximately 90% of patients at the facility suffer from drug-related mental health conditions. New admissions have increasingly included patients dealing with alcohol, drug, and illegal substance abuse. To address this, Nyoni noted that the decision to establish a rehabilitation centre at Ingutsheni aims to provide counselling to discharged patients before they return home.

The government has acknowledged that Zimbabwe is grappling with a rising issue of substance abuse, particularly among unemployed youth. Research indicates that young people, who constitute about 61% of the country's population of over 15 million, are particularly vulnerable due to factors such as poverty, broken homes, waning parenting practices, and social influences.

A study conducted by UNICEF earlier this year underscored that young individuals from unstable or impoverished backgrounds are more likely to view drugs as an escape from life's challenges.

In June, President Emmerson Mnangagwa launched the Zimbabwe Multi-Sectoral Drug and Substance Abuse Plan (2024-2030), emphasizing the need for stronger penalties against drug traffickers as part of a broader strategy to combat substance abuse in the country.

Through these initiatives, the government and BCC aim to create a supportive environment for rehabilitation, helping to restore the lives of those affected by substance abuse and fostering healthier communities.

