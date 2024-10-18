Tafadzwa Bandama appointed new Director-General of Zimstat

News / National

by Staff reporter

Local economist Tafadzwa Bandama has been appointed the new Director-General of the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat), the country's primary statistics agency. This appointment follows the suspension of Taguma Mahonde last year due to fraud and corruption charges.In an official announcement, Zimstat Chair John Mafararikwa stated, "The Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency Board of Directors, in accordance with Section 9 of the Census and Statistics Act [Cap 10:29] and Section 17 of the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act [Cap 10:31], is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs. Tafadzwa Martia Bandama as the new Director-General of the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat), with immediate effect."Mafararikwa highlighted Bandama's extensive experience, noting, "Mrs. Bandama brings a wealth of experience to this role, having established herself as a seasoned economist with a specialization in macroeconomics. Her expertise encompasses statistics, central banking, policy analysis, and data-driven insights."Prior to her new role, Bandama has held significant positions at various organizations, including the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries, Zimstat, and the United Nations Resident Coordinator’s Office. Her appointment is expected to enhance the agency's capacity to provide reliable data and statistics critical for national planning and development.