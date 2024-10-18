U.S. Ambassador calls for reforms in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

United States Ambassador to Harare, Pamela Tremont, emphasized the need for Zimbabwe to reform its political and economic systems to ensure democracy, attract investment, and promote economic development and prosperity. Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, marking her 90-day anniversary in Zimbabwe, Tremont outlined key areas where change is necessary.According to Tremont, Zimbabwe must implement political and economic reforms to enhance democratic governance, eliminate human rights abuses, curb political repression, and combat corruption. She also highlighted the need to prevent the politicization of the judiciary and the selective application of the law. "It is crucial for Zimbabwe to abandon bad policies and laws, pursue diplomatic re-engagement, and promote investment to alleviate poverty," she stated.Addressing the issue of U.S. sanctions, Tremont clarified that they have always been targeted, currently applying only to 11 individuals under the Global Magnitsky Sanctions Programme, which focuses on human rights violators and corrupt officials. "Sanctions are not the root cause of Zimbabwe's problems," she asserted. "The challenges facing Zimbabwe are internal and must be addressed through comprehensive reforms and the promotion of investment."Tremont reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to supporting Zimbabwe and its people, noting the significant humanitarian and development assistance provided by the U.S. government. "Since 1980, the U.S. has contributed $5 billion in aid to Zimbabwe, demonstrating our ongoing support," she said.Ambassador Tremont's remarks underline the importance of internal reforms in Zimbabwe as the country seeks to improve its political climate and stimulate economic growth.