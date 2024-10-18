Latest News Editor's Choice


Businessman cleared of stock theft

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zvishavane businessman Justice Zijena and his associates have been cleared of stock theft allegations after presenting the necessary paperwork proving the legitimate purchase of five cattle. The situation gained significant attention on social media over the weekend when a video surfaced showing Zijena and his associates detained at Forty Riston Police Station.

Midlands police spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the details to The Mirror, clarifying that Zijena had purchased the cattle from the Lambai area in Debia, which borders Zvishavane.

According to Mahoko, the cattle were acquired from different farmers, and the sale was appropriately cleared by the Zvishavane police. However, the transaction drew suspicion from villagers who were unaware of the sale, leading them to report Zijena to the Forty Riston Police Station.

"Justice Zijena, who is a cattle buyer, bought five cattle from different farmers and cleared them with the ZRP Zvishavane. The beasts were cleared in the name of Ishmael Sibanda and then slaughtered. Forty Riston police station received a tip-off and proceeded to the scene together with villagers," Mahoko explained.

Upon investigation, the police requested all relevant documents related to the buying and selling of cattle, which Zijena promptly provided. The original owners of the slaughtered cattle also confirmed the legitimacy of Zijena's purchase.

The incident highlights the importance of transparency and proper documentation in livestock transactions, ensuring that both buyers and sellers are protected against potential misunderstandings and legal issues.

Source - mirror
