Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

6 bodies recovered after Kwekwe mine collapses

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Six bodies were recovered yesterday at Homesteak Mine (Globe and Phoenix) in Kwekwe after a tragic collapse of mine dumps while the miners were digging underground.

Fortune Mupungu, chairperson of the Kwekwe Civil Protection Unit (CPU) and District Development Coordinator (DDC), confirmed the incident to The Mirror, stating that the deceased have yet to be identified.

According to sources, the six individuals were artisanal miners who had been chased away from another mine in Amaveni on Wednesday night.

"We received news that there was a mine accident at Globe and Phoenix, so we mobilized our CPU committee," Mupungu explained. "Upon arrival, we found the victims covered by mine dumps. We then mobilized resources, including graders and a JCB, to assist in the rescue efforts."

The rescue operation involved removing the debris with heavy machinery, and the JCB successfully extracted the six bodies. Mupungu confirmed that these were the only miners present underground at the time of the accident.

"We verified with the community and the miners who were there, and they confirmed that these were the only individuals present when the tragedy occurred. The matter has now been handed over to the police and the health department. As the CPU, we are submitting reports to seek further assistance moving forward," Mupungu stated.

The incident highlights ongoing safety concerns surrounding artisanal mining activities, which often lack proper regulation and oversight, leading to hazardous working conditions. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collapse as the community mourns the loss of the six miners.

Source - mirror

Comments

3bedroomed house in northend, bulawayo


Must Read

Zimbabwe's resilience: A nation's ability to overcome economic challenges, from sanctions to currency instability

8 mins ago | 0 Views

Businessman cleared of stock theft

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Tsvangirai had a team of CIO officers for protection

1 hr ago | 404 Views

U.S. Ambassador calls for reforms in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Tafadzwa Bandama appointed new Director-General of Zimstat

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe paying Ian Smith regime debt used for fighting liberators

2 hrs ago | 169 Views

Govt, Bulawayo turn abandoned buildings into drug rehab centres

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

Families losing inheritance due to lack of knowledge

3 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zimbabwe is undermining the ZiG by overspending

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

George Guvamatanga rules out Zimbabwe exchange-rate convergence

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

Zimbabwe govt keeps civil servants' salaries at 12% of GDP

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

ConCourt dismisses US$97K suit from former Old Mutual employee

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Timba-led Chamisa faction fails

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Mapeza refuses to throw in the towel

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

MPs demand clarity on Zimbabwe govt's Mpox response plan

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

ZiG devaluation amid rising gold prices raises lots of questions

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Divorcee ordered to stay with estranged wife

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

Jeys Marabini celebrated at concert honouring his musical legacy

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Teacher (42) in court for raping pupil

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

CTC to investigate surge of counterfeit toothpaste in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Con-artist on the prowl in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Cellphones reveal incriminating evidence in kidnapping plot

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Mnangagwa lauds exports surge

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Armed robbers strike again in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 494 Views

Zimbabwe's SADC Chairmanship offers new opportunities

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

ZimAlloys resumes chrome smelting

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Govt happy with arrears clearance progress

4 hrs ago | 19 Views

Over 1,000 beneficiaries receive title deeds in Epworth

4 hrs ago | 30 Views

UK still holding unto Zimbabwean skulls

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe exempts immigrants from ban on importing older vehicles

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

Cop testifies in hired SA hitmen's trial

4 hrs ago | 53 Views

UZ triumphs in National Moot Court competition

4 hrs ago | 30 Views

'ZANU PF is a party of vagabonds,' says party councillor

16 hrs ago | 1050 Views

Police investigates theft and robbery cases in Masvingo and Bulawayo

18 hrs ago | 626 Views

Zimbabwe police arrests 3, kills 1 in anti-smuggling operation

18 hrs ago | 744 Views

Zimbabwe police names and shames drug barons - list

18 hrs ago | 1776 Views

Zanu-PF gold baron refutes owing US$3m in gold deliveries, threatens

19 hrs ago | 1734 Views

Selling fuel in Zimbabwe's local currency will stabilising the ZiG

19 hrs ago | 1853 Views

Prophet Magaya does not have O-levels?

20 hrs ago | 4470 Views

Another EFF MP has called it quits

20 hrs ago | 1625 Views

Ex-CIO boss reveals Military Intelligence role in Baba Jukwa scandal

20 hrs ago | 2250 Views

Blade Nzimande told to resign

21 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Zimbabwe faces high teenage pregnancy rates

21 hrs ago | 243 Views

10-year-old girl commits suicide in Bulawayo

21 hrs ago | 606 Views

Trial begins for Zimbabwe police shooting

21 hrs ago | 414 Views

Zanu-PF MP engages IT experts to curb stocktheft

21 hrs ago | 134 Views

Munhumutapa presents a bill to amend Section 283 of the Constitution

22 hrs ago | 644 Views

Mbare fire evidence disappears

23 hrs ago | 578 Views

Otis Fraser to headline Bulawayo's Old School gig

23 hrs ago | 329 Views