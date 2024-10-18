6 bodies recovered after Kwekwe mine collapses

News / National

by Staff reporter

Six bodies were recovered yesterday at Homesteak Mine (Globe and Phoenix) in Kwekwe after a tragic collapse of mine dumps while the miners were digging underground.Fortune Mupungu, chairperson of the Kwekwe Civil Protection Unit (CPU) and District Development Coordinator (DDC), confirmed the incident to The Mirror, stating that the deceased have yet to be identified.According to sources, the six individuals were artisanal miners who had been chased away from another mine in Amaveni on Wednesday night."We received news that there was a mine accident at Globe and Phoenix, so we mobilized our CPU committee," Mupungu explained. "Upon arrival, we found the victims covered by mine dumps. We then mobilized resources, including graders and a JCB, to assist in the rescue efforts."The rescue operation involved removing the debris with heavy machinery, and the JCB successfully extracted the six bodies. Mupungu confirmed that these were the only miners present underground at the time of the accident."We verified with the community and the miners who were there, and they confirmed that these were the only individuals present when the tragedy occurred. The matter has now been handed over to the police and the health department. As the CPU, we are submitting reports to seek further assistance moving forward," Mupungu stated.The incident highlights ongoing safety concerns surrounding artisanal mining activities, which often lack proper regulation and oversight, leading to hazardous working conditions. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collapse as the community mourns the loss of the six miners.