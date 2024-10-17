Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Godfrey Tsenengamu files police report over parody X (Twitter) account

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Godfrey Tsenengamu, a prominent political figure, has filed a police report at the Harare Central Police Station against an unknown individual who allegedly created a parody X (formerly Twitter) account using his name. The account, @GodieTsenengam, has been posting controversial political messages, primarily targeting President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Tsenengamu expressed concern over the implications of the fake account, stating that it not only misrepresents his views but also aims to sow discord within the political landscape.



Source - byo24news

Comments

