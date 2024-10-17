Godfrey Tsenengamu files police report over parody X (Twitter) account

News / National

I have filed a police report at Harare Central Police station against an unknown criminal who created a parody X (Twitter) account (@GodieTsenengam) in my name and has been posting controversial political messages targeting mostly the President @edmnangagwa pic.twitter.com/CMOpIS8SgA — Godfrey Tsenengamu (@GodieTsenengamu) October 18, 2024

Godfrey Tsenengamu, a prominent political figure, has filed a police report at the Harare Central Police Station against an unknown individual who allegedly created a parody X (formerly Twitter) account using his name. The account, @GodieTsenengam, has been posting controversial political messages, primarily targeting President Emmerson Mnangagwa.Tsenengamu expressed concern over the implications of the fake account, stating that it not only misrepresents his views but also aims to sow discord within the political landscape.