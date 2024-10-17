Fawcett cash-in-transit guards lose $20k after giving lift to strangers

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police have launched an investigation after US$20,000 was stolen from a cash-in-transit van which was transporting the money from Beitbridge to Mutare on October 16.Four guards from Fawcett Security Company are being interviewed by police over the bizarre theft.National police spokesman Paul Nyathi said the crew on the security van - against company protocols - offered a lift to two passengers, the first a man at Lutumba Business Centre and a woman at Machiloni in Beitbridge.The two passengers sat in the cargo section of the Isuzu KB250, which also contained a cash box the crew was transporting. There were two armed security guards at the back of the van who sat with the mystery passengers.Police say the female passenger dropped off at Rutenga, before the male disembarked at Ngundu.It was at Ngundu that the security guards discovered that the cash was missing. They returned to Rutenga where a police report was made.Detectives from the criminal investigations department based at Mwenezi are leading the investigation.The Fawcett guards – Brine Matsena, 30, Benny Nyambi, 52, Confidence Tapiwa Chekero, 27, and Jefitha Chipo Chipfunde, 42, – are being held by police.