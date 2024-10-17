Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

High Court official quits over US$2 million property 'fraud'

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A high-ranking civil registry official at Zimbabwe's High Court, Traver Mupita, has resigned following the initiation of disciplinary proceedings by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) concerning his alleged misconduct in a controversial US$2 million deceased estate case.

The case revolves around the estate of June Searson, who passed away in 2007, and involves two local companies, Sayles Corporation (Private) Limited and Samalyn Investments (Private) Limited, which lost their case through a default judgment. The JSC report, obtained by the Zimbabwe Independent, alleges that Mupita and another official, identified as Taga, conspired to manipulate court rolls to favor certain parties.

According to the JSC, the officials are accused of deliberately misplacing documents, leading to the companies' opposing papers being incorrectly filed under an "unopposed" roll. This mismanagement resulted in a default judgment being granted against Sayles Corporation and Samalyn Investments.

The case drew further attention when the police requested permission from the JSC to interrogate Mupita and Taga, highlighting the severity of the allegations. "Information suggests that a case involving deed of transfer 3125/74…was fraudulently set on the unopposed roll by removing notices of opposition by lawyers of the suspect in connivance with employees of the JSC," the police noted in their request.

In a letter to the JSC, the police detailed their intent to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deed of transfer, which led to the default judgment. In response, the JSC confirmed Mupita's resignation, stating that he stepped down on March 4, 2021, amid the ongoing disciplinary process. "We write to advise that Mr. Traver Tendai Mupita is no longer employed at the Judicial Service," part of the JSC's letter stated.

The JSC has indicated that Taga, who remains in their employment, will be made available for questioning by the police.

This controversy escalated further when the JSC acknowledged in a January letter to the affected firms that the handling of the case was improper. Bianca Makwande, head of policy and legal services at the JSC, acknowledged that legal practitioners Warhurst & Matizanadzo had misleadingly claimed the matter was unopposed despite opposing papers being filed on September 27, 2019, by attorney Darryn Williams Blumears.

Blumears had approached the JSC to address the mishandling of the case, asserting that opposing papers were placed incorrectly by High Court officials. Makwande confirmed this assertion, stating, "Your averment that the matter was improperly placed on the unopposed roll is correct because the first and fifth respondents had duly filed their opposing papers."

In the wake of the allegations, Kerry Stone, a partner at Matizanadzo & Warhurst, criticized the JSC's investigation as procedurally unfair and asserted that her firm had not been given a chance to respond to the serious accusations leveled against them. "We cannot be responsible for what goes on in the High Court registry and accused of corrupting High Court officials without any single bit of evidence," Stone stated in a letter to the Law Society of Zimbabwe.

As investigations unfold, this case sheds light on potential corruption within Zimbabwe's judicial system and raises questions about the integrity of court processes. The implications of these allegations could have far-reaching effects on public trust in the judiciary and the legal profession as a whole.


Source - the independent
More on: #Court, #Property, #Fraud

Comments

3bedroomed house in northend, bulawayo


Must Read

Chivayo-linked company wins contract to print ballot papers in Namibia

55 mins ago | 46 Views

High passport fees may hinder Zimbabwe's remittance flows

4 hrs ago | 463 Views

Zimbabwe's value-added exports rise to US$244,5 million

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Billions 'wiped off' Zimbabwe banks

4 hrs ago | 547 Views

Fawcett cash-in-transit guards lose $20k after giving lift to strangers

4 hrs ago | 389 Views

Godfrey Tsenengamu files police report over parody X (Twitter) account

5 hrs ago | 299 Views

Zimbabwe's resilience: A nation's ability to overcome economic challenges, from sanctions to currency instability

5 hrs ago | 81 Views

6 bodies recovered after Kwekwe mine collapses

6 hrs ago | 367 Views

Businessman cleared of stock theft

6 hrs ago | 328 Views

Tsvangirai had a team of CIO officers for protection

6 hrs ago | 1293 Views

U.S. Ambassador calls for reforms in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 304 Views

Tafadzwa Bandama appointed new Director-General of Zimstat

6 hrs ago | 179 Views

Zimbabwe paying Ian Smith regime debt used for fighting liberators

6 hrs ago | 433 Views

Govt, Bulawayo turn abandoned buildings into drug rehab centres

8 hrs ago | 287 Views

Families losing inheritance due to lack of knowledge

8 hrs ago | 398 Views

Zimbabwe is undermining the ZiG by overspending

8 hrs ago | 224 Views

George Guvamatanga rules out Zimbabwe exchange-rate convergence

8 hrs ago | 789 Views

Zimbabwe govt keeps civil servants' salaries at 12% of GDP

8 hrs ago | 482 Views

ConCourt dismisses US$97K suit from former Old Mutual employee

8 hrs ago | 183 Views

Timba-led Chamisa faction fails

8 hrs ago | 241 Views

Mapeza refuses to throw in the towel

8 hrs ago | 240 Views

MPs demand clarity on Zimbabwe govt's Mpox response plan

8 hrs ago | 40 Views

ZiG devaluation amid rising gold prices raises lots of questions

8 hrs ago | 159 Views

Divorcee ordered to stay with estranged wife

8 hrs ago | 288 Views

Jeys Marabini celebrated at concert honouring his musical legacy

8 hrs ago | 43 Views

Teacher (42) in court for raping pupil

8 hrs ago | 230 Views

CTC to investigate surge of counterfeit toothpaste in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 98 Views

Con-artist on the prowl in Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 124 Views

Cellphones reveal incriminating evidence in kidnapping plot

8 hrs ago | 215 Views

Mnangagwa lauds exports surge

8 hrs ago | 42 Views

Armed robbers strike again in Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 909 Views

Zimbabwe's SADC Chairmanship offers new opportunities

8 hrs ago | 84 Views

ZimAlloys resumes chrome smelting

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

Govt happy with arrears clearance progress

8 hrs ago | 41 Views

Over 1,000 beneficiaries receive title deeds in Epworth

8 hrs ago | 45 Views

UK still holding unto Zimbabwean skulls

8 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zimbabwe exempts immigrants from ban on importing older vehicles

8 hrs ago | 203 Views

Cop testifies in hired SA hitmen's trial

8 hrs ago | 76 Views

UZ triumphs in National Moot Court competition

8 hrs ago | 37 Views

'ZANU PF is a party of vagabonds,' says party councillor

21 hrs ago | 1120 Views

Police investigates theft and robbery cases in Masvingo and Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 639 Views

Zimbabwe police arrests 3, kills 1 in anti-smuggling operation

23 hrs ago | 768 Views

Zimbabwe police names and shames drug barons - list

23 hrs ago | 1851 Views

Zanu-PF gold baron refutes owing US$3m in gold deliveries, threatens

24 hrs ago | 2297 Views

Selling fuel in Zimbabwe's local currency will stabilising the ZiG

17 Oct 2024 at 16:44hrs | 2168 Views

Prophet Magaya does not have O-levels?

17 Oct 2024 at 16:11hrs | 4967 Views

Another EFF MP has called it quits

17 Oct 2024 at 15:52hrs | 1746 Views

Ex-CIO boss reveals Military Intelligence role in Baba Jukwa scandal

17 Oct 2024 at 15:48hrs | 2416 Views

Blade Nzimande told to resign

17 Oct 2024 at 15:31hrs | 1242 Views