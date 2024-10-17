Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chivayo-linked company wins contract to print ballot papers in Namibia

by Staff reporter
50 mins ago | Views
The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) has awarded a US$60 million contract for the supply of all election materials, including ballot papers, to South African company Ren-Form CC, despite the firm being embroiled in a procurement scandal in Zimbabwe.

The ECN had initially invited bids for the contract through an advert on September 10, 2024. However, just two days before the October 9 submission deadline, the commission abruptly cancelled the tender without providing reasons. Sources have now revealed that ECN bypassed regular procurement laws, opting for an emergency procurement route and handpicking Ren-Form CC.

Namibia is set to hold its general elections on November 27, and the selection of Ren-Form CC has raised concerns due to the company's controversial track record in Zimbabwe. Linked to Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, Ren-Form CC secured contracts worth over US$100 million for Zimbabwe's August 2023 elections to supply materials such as ballot papers, ink, and tents. Allegations were made that the company inflated prices by over 400%, and that it obtained the contracts through bribes to senior Zimbabwean officials, accusations which Ren-Form CC and Chivayo have denied.

A spokesman for Ren-Form CC defended the Namibia contract, stating, "The award was based on tender evaluation, which saw our company chosen as the preferred contractor and lowest compliant bidder to specification."

However, concerns have been voiced about the decision. Veteran Namibian journalist and founder of The Namibian newspaper, Gwen Lister, expressed alarm over the company's involvement. "An explanation to taxpayers on the choice of this company to print our ballot papers is both necessary and imperative," she tweeted on Friday.

The ECN has yet to issue a formal response to the concerns raised, but questions have been sent, and further updates are expected as the story unfolds. Namibians will be watching closely as the general elections approach, with transparency and accountability in the electoral process now under scrutiny.



Cancelled … Namibia's electoral commission initially advertised the tender for ballot papers supply before abruptly calling it off without explanation

Source - zimlive

Comments

3bedroomed house in northend, bulawayo


Must Read

High passport fees may hinder Zimbabwe's remittance flows

4 hrs ago | 457 Views

High Court official quits over US$2 million property 'fraud'

4 hrs ago | 381 Views

Zimbabwe's value-added exports rise to US$244,5 million

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Billions 'wiped off' Zimbabwe banks

4 hrs ago | 541 Views

Fawcett cash-in-transit guards lose $20k after giving lift to strangers

4 hrs ago | 389 Views

Godfrey Tsenengamu files police report over parody X (Twitter) account

5 hrs ago | 298 Views

Zimbabwe's resilience: A nation's ability to overcome economic challenges, from sanctions to currency instability

5 hrs ago | 81 Views

6 bodies recovered after Kwekwe mine collapses

6 hrs ago | 366 Views

Businessman cleared of stock theft

6 hrs ago | 328 Views

Tsvangirai had a team of CIO officers for protection

6 hrs ago | 1286 Views

U.S. Ambassador calls for reforms in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 304 Views

Tafadzwa Bandama appointed new Director-General of Zimstat

6 hrs ago | 179 Views

Zimbabwe paying Ian Smith regime debt used for fighting liberators

6 hrs ago | 433 Views

Govt, Bulawayo turn abandoned buildings into drug rehab centres

8 hrs ago | 287 Views

Families losing inheritance due to lack of knowledge

8 hrs ago | 397 Views

Zimbabwe is undermining the ZiG by overspending

8 hrs ago | 224 Views

George Guvamatanga rules out Zimbabwe exchange-rate convergence

8 hrs ago | 781 Views

Zimbabwe govt keeps civil servants' salaries at 12% of GDP

8 hrs ago | 478 Views

ConCourt dismisses US$97K suit from former Old Mutual employee

8 hrs ago | 181 Views

Timba-led Chamisa faction fails

8 hrs ago | 240 Views

Mapeza refuses to throw in the towel

8 hrs ago | 240 Views

MPs demand clarity on Zimbabwe govt's Mpox response plan

8 hrs ago | 39 Views

ZiG devaluation amid rising gold prices raises lots of questions

8 hrs ago | 159 Views

Divorcee ordered to stay with estranged wife

8 hrs ago | 286 Views

Jeys Marabini celebrated at concert honouring his musical legacy

8 hrs ago | 43 Views

Teacher (42) in court for raping pupil

8 hrs ago | 230 Views

CTC to investigate surge of counterfeit toothpaste in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 97 Views

Con-artist on the prowl in Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 124 Views

Cellphones reveal incriminating evidence in kidnapping plot

8 hrs ago | 215 Views

Mnangagwa lauds exports surge

8 hrs ago | 42 Views

Armed robbers strike again in Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 903 Views

Zimbabwe's SADC Chairmanship offers new opportunities

8 hrs ago | 84 Views

ZimAlloys resumes chrome smelting

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

Govt happy with arrears clearance progress

8 hrs ago | 40 Views

Over 1,000 beneficiaries receive title deeds in Epworth

8 hrs ago | 45 Views

UK still holding unto Zimbabwean skulls

8 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zimbabwe exempts immigrants from ban on importing older vehicles

8 hrs ago | 203 Views

Cop testifies in hired SA hitmen's trial

8 hrs ago | 76 Views

UZ triumphs in National Moot Court competition

8 hrs ago | 37 Views

'ZANU PF is a party of vagabonds,' says party councillor

21 hrs ago | 1119 Views

Police investigates theft and robbery cases in Masvingo and Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 639 Views

Zimbabwe police arrests 3, kills 1 in anti-smuggling operation

23 hrs ago | 768 Views

Zimbabwe police names and shames drug barons - list

23 hrs ago | 1849 Views

Zanu-PF gold baron refutes owing US$3m in gold deliveries, threatens

24 hrs ago | 2292 Views

Selling fuel in Zimbabwe's local currency will stabilising the ZiG

24 hrs ago | 2161 Views

Prophet Magaya does not have O-levels?

17 Oct 2024 at 16:11hrs | 4962 Views

Another EFF MP has called it quits

17 Oct 2024 at 15:52hrs | 1744 Views

Ex-CIO boss reveals Military Intelligence role in Baba Jukwa scandal

17 Oct 2024 at 15:48hrs | 2416 Views

Blade Nzimande told to resign

17 Oct 2024 at 15:31hrs | 1241 Views