Chivayo-linked company wins contract to print ballot papers in Namibia

by Staff reporter

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) has awarded a US$60 million contract for the supply of all election materials, including ballot papers, to South African company Ren-Form CC, despite the firm being embroiled in a procurement scandal in Zimbabwe.The ECN had initially invited bids for the contract through an advert on September 10, 2024. However, just two days before the October 9 submission deadline, the commission abruptly cancelled the tender without providing reasons. Sources have now revealed that ECN bypassed regular procurement laws, opting for an emergency procurement route and handpicking Ren-Form CC.Namibia is set to hold its general elections on November 27, and the selection of Ren-Form CC has raised concerns due to the company's controversial track record in Zimbabwe. Linked to Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, Ren-Form CC secured contracts worth over US$100 million for Zimbabwe's August 2023 elections to supply materials such as ballot papers, ink, and tents. Allegations were made that the company inflated prices by over 400%, and that it obtained the contracts through bribes to senior Zimbabwean officials, accusations which Ren-Form CC and Chivayo have denied.A spokesman for Ren-Form CC defended the Namibia contract, stating, "The award was based on tender evaluation, which saw our company chosen as the preferred contractor and lowest compliant bidder to specification."However, concerns have been voiced about the decision. Veteran Namibian journalist and founder of The Namibian newspaper, Gwen Lister, expressed alarm over the company's involvement. "An explanation to taxpayers on the choice of this company to print our ballot papers is both necessary and imperative," she tweeted on Friday.The ECN has yet to issue a formal response to the concerns raised, but questions have been sent, and further updates are expected as the story unfolds. Namibians will be watching closely as the general elections approach, with transparency and accountability in the electoral process now under scrutiny.Cancelled … Namibia's electoral commission initially advertised the tender for ballot papers supply before abruptly calling it off without explanation