ZRP responds to viral video of confrontation with motorist in Masvingo

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has acknowledged a video circulating on social media that shows two police officers involved in a physical altercation with a motorist in Masvingo.According to a statement from the ZRP, the motorist, driving a Nissan Vannette with registration number AEL 6423, had evaded a police roadblock located at the 1-kilometre peg along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Road near Craft Center. The motorist had initially been stopped for traffic offences.Following the evasion, a member of the public offered the police use of his private vehicle to pursue the suspect, leading to a confrontation at Flo Garages in Masvingo. During the altercation, the motorist allegedly became confrontational and violent towards the officers while recording a video of the incident. The police have since arrested the suspect, and the case is being processed through the legal system.The ZRP has urged the public to avoid confrontations with law enforcement officers, warning against false allegations made to attract public sympathy. The police stressed that cooperation during traffic stops and other engagements with law enforcement is essential for maintaining safety and ensuring that the law is applied fairly.The ZRP assured that all incidents will be handled according to the law, and they remain committed to transparency and upholding justice in such cases.