Tinashe Mugabe DNA show video exposes rape incident

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police says it has taken note of a video by Tinashe Mugabe DNA Show episode circulating on social media platforms in which a 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her uncle at the age of 14.In the video, the victim was allegedly sexually abused after a football match where the suspect gave her beer.The Zimbabwe Republic Police assures the public that investigations into the allegations are being conducted for the law to take its course.