Tinashe Mugabe DNA show video exposes rape incident
32 mins ago
The Zimbabwe Republic Police says it has taken note of a video by Tinashe Mugabe DNA Show episode circulating on social media platforms in which a 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her uncle at the age of 14.
In the video, the victim was allegedly sexually abused after a football match where the suspect gave her beer.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police assures the public that investigations into the allegations are being conducted for the law to take its course.
Source - byo24news