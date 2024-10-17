News / National
Former ZANU-PF MP under fire for supporting alleged child abuser
Former ZANU PF Chivi South Member of Parliament Killer Zivhu has faced backlash on social media after pledging support for Shaw Mushati, a woman arrested for allegedly abusing her baby.
Zivhu announced on X that he had visited Mushati in Mutare Remand Prison and offered her a $5,000 donation.
"Visiting Mutare Remand Prison, I met Shaw Mushati accused of harming her child. Her and the mother's stories are heartbreaking. Let's not judge without understanding. I'm doubling my support to $5,000 USD #CompassionOverJudgement #UnderstandBeforeCondemn," Zivhu wrote.
However, his support sparked outrage among many online users.
"Stop using money to enable abuse of minors. Abuse is abuse. Don't try to look for what's behind the curtain. What she did was wrong. Let justice take its course so that others learn to not commit the same crime," wrote FARA WADYA.
Zivhu responded defensively, dismissing the criticism.
Other users echoed the sentiment that child abuse was unacceptable, regardless of the circumstances.
"Your money your rules, but there is no excuse for child abuse. Yes, as ladies we go through a lot, but taking out your anger on a baby who is 8 months old is wrong," commented Beauty M.
While some thanked Zivhu for his financial support, they were clear in their condemnation of the alleged abuse.
"Donating is good, but we will never promote child abuse no matter what. There is no excuse for that whatsoever," said Takunda 82.
However, a few individuals expressed support for Zivhu's actions.
"Only one man so far who means his words. Well done Zivhu," wrote Fungai Mafo.
Meanwhile, Shaw Mushati appeared in court and admitted to the charges of ill-treating or neglecting her child. She claimed to have a history of mental illness and had stopped taking her medication.
The court ordered a psychiatric evaluation and remanded her in custody until October 30.
Meanwhile, Shaw Mushati appeared in court and admitted to the charges of ill-treating or neglecting her child. She claimed to have a history of mental illness and had stopped taking her medication.
The court ordered a psychiatric evaluation and remanded her in custody until October 30.
Source - Byo24News