Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Former ZANU-PF MP under fire for supporting alleged child abuser

by Simbarashe Sithole
38 secs ago | Views
Former ZANU PF Chivi South Member of Parliament Killer Zivhu has faced backlash on social media after pledging support for Shaw Mushati, a woman arrested for allegedly abusing her baby.

Zivhu announced on X that he had visited Mushati in Mutare Remand Prison and offered her a $5,000 donation.

"Visiting Mutare Remand Prison, I met Shaw Mushati accused of harming her child. Her and the mother's stories are heartbreaking. Let's not judge without understanding. I'm doubling my support to $5,000 USD #CompassionOverJudgement #UnderstandBeforeCondemn," Zivhu wrote.

However, his support sparked outrage among many online users.

"Stop using money to enable abuse of minors. Abuse is abuse. Don't try to look for what's behind the curtain. What she did was wrong. Let justice take its course so that others learn to not commit the same crime," wrote FARA WADYA.

Zivhu responded defensively, dismissing the criticism.

Other users echoed the sentiment that child abuse was unacceptable, regardless of the circumstances.

"Your money your rules, but there is no excuse for child abuse. Yes, as ladies we go through a lot, but taking out your anger on a baby who is 8 months old is wrong," commented Beauty M.

While some thanked Zivhu for his financial support, they were clear in their condemnation of the alleged abuse.

"Donating is good, but we will never promote child abuse no matter what. There is no excuse for that whatsoever," said Takunda 82.

However, a few individuals expressed support for Zivhu's actions.

"Only one man so far who means his words. Well done Zivhu," wrote Fungai Mafo.

Meanwhile, Shaw Mushati appeared in court and admitted to the charges of ill-treating or neglecting her child. She claimed to have a history of mental illness and had stopped taking her medication.

The court ordered a psychiatric evaluation and remanded her in custody until October 30.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Tinashe Mugabe DNA show video exposes rape incident

32 mins ago | 56 Views

ZRP responds to viral video of confrontation with motorist in Masvingo

33 mins ago | 177 Views

Zifa votes for O' levels

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Chivayo-linked company wins contract to print ballot papers in Namibia

5 hrs ago | 278 Views

High passport fees may hinder Zimbabwe's remittance flows

8 hrs ago | 962 Views

High Court official quits over US$2 million property 'fraud'

8 hrs ago | 598 Views

Zimbabwe's value-added exports rise to US$244,5 million

8 hrs ago | 137 Views

Billions 'wiped off' Zimbabwe banks

8 hrs ago | 879 Views

Fawcett cash-in-transit guards lose $20k after giving lift to strangers

8 hrs ago | 573 Views

Godfrey Tsenengamu files police report over parody X (Twitter) account

8 hrs ago | 432 Views

Zimbabwe's resilience: A nation's ability to overcome economic challenges, from sanctions to currency instability

8 hrs ago | 102 Views

6 bodies recovered after Kwekwe mine collapses

10 hrs ago | 412 Views

Businessman cleared of stock theft

10 hrs ago | 389 Views

Tsvangirai had a team of CIO officers for protection

10 hrs ago | 1707 Views

U.S. Ambassador calls for reforms in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 360 Views

Tafadzwa Bandama appointed new Director-General of Zimstat

10 hrs ago | 204 Views

Zimbabwe paying Ian Smith regime debt used for fighting liberators

10 hrs ago | 509 Views

Govt, Bulawayo turn abandoned buildings into drug rehab centres

11 hrs ago | 307 Views

Families losing inheritance due to lack of knowledge

11 hrs ago | 425 Views

Zimbabwe is undermining the ZiG by overspending

11 hrs ago | 298 Views

George Guvamatanga rules out Zimbabwe exchange-rate convergence

11 hrs ago | 1205 Views

Zimbabwe govt keeps civil servants' salaries at 12% of GDP

12 hrs ago | 748 Views

ConCourt dismisses US$97K suit from former Old Mutual employee

12 hrs ago | 232 Views

Timba-led Chamisa faction fails

12 hrs ago | 261 Views

Mapeza refuses to throw in the towel

12 hrs ago | 275 Views

MPs demand clarity on Zimbabwe govt's Mpox response plan

12 hrs ago | 50 Views

ZiG devaluation amid rising gold prices raises lots of questions

12 hrs ago | 175 Views

Divorcee ordered to stay with estranged wife

12 hrs ago | 319 Views

Jeys Marabini celebrated at concert honouring his musical legacy

12 hrs ago | 51 Views

Teacher (42) in court for raping pupil

12 hrs ago | 250 Views

CTC to investigate surge of counterfeit toothpaste in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 111 Views

Con-artist on the prowl in Bulawayo

12 hrs ago | 142 Views

Cellphones reveal incriminating evidence in kidnapping plot

12 hrs ago | 235 Views

Mnangagwa lauds exports surge

12 hrs ago | 47 Views

Armed robbers strike again in Bulawayo

12 hrs ago | 1082 Views

Zimbabwe's SADC Chairmanship offers new opportunities

12 hrs ago | 90 Views

ZimAlloys resumes chrome smelting

12 hrs ago | 75 Views

Govt happy with arrears clearance progress

12 hrs ago | 44 Views

Over 1,000 beneficiaries receive title deeds in Epworth

12 hrs ago | 45 Views

UK still holding unto Zimbabwean skulls

12 hrs ago | 105 Views

Zimbabwe exempts immigrants from ban on importing older vehicles

12 hrs ago | 236 Views

Cop testifies in hired SA hitmen's trial

12 hrs ago | 79 Views

UZ triumphs in National Moot Court competition

12 hrs ago | 42 Views

'ZANU PF is a party of vagabonds,' says party councillor

17 Oct 2024 at 20:04hrs | 1147 Views

Police investigates theft and robbery cases in Masvingo and Bulawayo

17 Oct 2024 at 18:11hrs | 652 Views

Zimbabwe police arrests 3, kills 1 in anti-smuggling operation

17 Oct 2024 at 18:11hrs | 785 Views

Zimbabwe police names and shames drug barons - list

17 Oct 2024 at 18:07hrs | 1900 Views

Zanu-PF gold baron refutes owing US$3m in gold deliveries, threatens

17 Oct 2024 at 17:12hrs | 2653 Views

Selling fuel in Zimbabwe's local currency will stabilising the ZiG

17 Oct 2024 at 16:44hrs | 2345 Views