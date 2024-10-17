Mnangagwa's govt pushes for mandatory brainwashing for MPs, councillors

News / National

by Staff reporter

Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Ziyambi Ziyambi has thrown his weight behind a proposal to require all elected councillors and legislators to attend ZANU PF's Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology. This institution, run by the ruling party, is designed to impart knowledge on Zimbabwe's history through an indoctrination curriculum shaped by ZANU PF's ideological stance.Speaking in Parliament recently, ZANU PF legislator Joseph Mapiki urged the government to enact legislation compelling councillors to attend the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology. He argued that the ideology school should be a mandatory requirement for elected officials to better understand Zimbabwe's historical context."We have seen that the School of Ideology is being done in America and other countries. The School of Ideology in Zimbabwe is not called ZANU PF School of Ideology, but it is called the Chitepo School of Ideology," said Mapiki. He further suggested that any councillor who failed to attend should have their council dissolved.Minister Ziyambi supported the proposal and pledged to engage with the Ministry of Local Government to consider enacting the required legislation. "I think it is a very noble suggestion. I am going to discuss the issue with the Minister of Local Government… that all councils and all people must be taught about the country's ideology. I also suggest that even all of us here in Parliament must go to the School of Ideology so that we know the history of our country," Ziyambi said.This proposal, however, has sparked criticism from the opposition and some political observers. In August, the government encouraged councillors to attend the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology, a move that drew sharp reactions from critics who described it as partisan. Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume supported the workshop, but it was met with condemnation from opposition parties, including the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).During the same parliamentary session, CCC MP Edwin Mushoriwa expressed concerns about the legal and constitutional implications of using public funds for such training. "In respect to the provision of our Constitution [Chapter 17] and also the Public Finance Management Act, I want to know whether it is permissible for local authorities to use taxpayers' funds to attend trainings which have nothing to do with the local authorities per se," Mushoriwa stated.The debate has reignited discussions over the role of ideology in governance, with opposition voices questioning whether it is appropriate for elected officials to be compelled to participate in ZANU PF-aligned indoctrination programs, while ZANU PF insists the school is focused on national history rather than partisan politics.